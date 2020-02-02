UW admits investigating Nichols; former president says she was never told

Frank Mendicino II, who sits on the board of the UW Foundation, told a reporter last year that there was an incident between Nichols and a foundation employee that caused the employee to leave. The incident, which he described as a "brouhaha," may have led to a complaint being filed, he said.

According to documents previously obtained by WyoFile and the Star-Tribune, the board paid $8,550 to Employment Matters LLC Flynn Investigations Group to investigate Nichols, which included contacting at least 14 people. The Star-Tribune and WyoFile have a request outstanding on how much it has cost the university to fight the news organizations in court.

Nichols previously denied in interviews that she knew of any investigation. The former president, who is now leading Black Hills State University, is also a party to the public records lawsuit and had also sought to have the records blocked. She may still appeal.

Nichols reacts

Through an attorney, Nichols said Friday that she remained unaware of what was in the records and that she still has not been told by the board why her contract was not renewed. She said the comments she had received about her performance were "quite positive" and that her contract renewal was "fully negotiated" when the board informed her she wouldn't continue.