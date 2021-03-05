VA Black Hills Health begins Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinations

VA Black Hills Health Care System will begin COVID-19 vaccinations with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.

In clinical trials, the J&J/Janssen vaccine showed an efficacy of 66% against moderate to severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination and demonstrated greater than 85% efficacy in preventing severe/critical COVID-19 disease occurring at least 28 days after vaccination.

“VA Black Hills is excited to offer a second highly effective vaccine to our veterans,” said Teresa Forbes, Public Affairs Officer. “This one-dose vaccine will help us reach our highly rural terans to meet our ultimate goal of offering COVID-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated.”

Because of storage requirements, the Moderna vaccine will remain available at the Fort Meade and Hot Springs campuses while the Janssen vaccine will be offered in rural areas throughout the service area.

As of March 3, VA Black Hills has provided Moderna COVID-19 vaccine first doses to more than 6,400 veterans and employees and both doses to more than 3,300 of them.