VA Black Hills Health Care System moves primary care and mental health care online at Rapid City clinic

The VA Black Hills Health Care System announced Thursday that the Rapid City Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) will transition its primary care and mental health routine appointments to telehealth through phone or video.
“Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time,” said Sandra Horsman, Director, VA Black Hills Health Care System, in a release.
To help caregivers address the most urgent needs first, VA Black Hills Health Care System asks that veterans use our online tools for routine or non-urgent questions.
• Use Secure Messaging. You can send a secure message to your provider about any health concern or question. myhealth.va.gov/
• Download VA Video Connect. Your provider may ask you to consider telehealth for an upcoming appointment. By downloading and learning about the VA Video Connect app now, you can prepare yourself. mobile.va.gov/appstore
• Refill prescriptions by phone, My HealtheVet or the Rx Refill Mobile App to safely receive medications through the mail.
• For veterans in crisis, connect with caring and qualified professionals with the Veterans Crisis Line at 1-800-273-8255, Press 1.
Because this is a rapidly changing situation, the best way to get the most up-to-date information is to follow the BHHCS Facebook page: facebook.com/VABlackHills/ and website at blackhills.va.gov/
The VA strongly encourages veterans, staff members and their families to take everyday precautions such as frequent handwashing and social distancing to protect against respiratory illnesses caused by COVID-19, the flu and the common cold.
For more information about scheduling, please use our Contact Center at 1-877-339-6837.
Concerned about COVID-19?
