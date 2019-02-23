The Department of Veterans Affairs is taking steps that could lead to a shelter for homeless veterans opening later this year in either Rapid City or Sturgis.
According to a “request for information” that was posted Tuesday on the website FebBizOpps.gov, the VA is seeking to identify potential contractors to operate the shelter.
The facility needs to have 10 to 12 beds, house clients for 60 to 90 days, and provide case-management services that would prepare homeless veterans to live independently, said Teresa Forbes, the public affairs officer for the VA Black Hills Health Care System. She added that the request for information is a “very initial step to see if there are interested parties.”
The listing on the website says the VA will likely solicit bids in July with plans to open the shelter by no later than Sept. 30.
Forbes said "point in time" homeless counts from 2016 to 2018 in Rapid City have shown the need for a shelter that will help transition veterans from the streets to permanent housing. In those three years, the number of homeless veterans was 51, 53 and 50 respectively.
The facility would be expected to provide, for example, mental-health services, alcohol treatment and life-skills training, Forbes said. Those who successfully complete the program could then seek housing vouchers from the VA or the Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The contractor also "would need to provide the physical location" for the facility, Forbes said.
Matthew Dale, a contract specialist for the Department of Veterans Affairs, said he will review the responses to the request for information, also referred to as “sources sought.”
“A big reason why we use a sources sought is to hear back from potential sources in the area to determine what capabilities exist in the community,” he said in an email. “It’s also an opportunity for interested parties to contact me with questions they may have about the procurement; sometimes those conversations also result in clarifications and/or changes to the solicitation.”
The deadline to respond to the VA's request for information is March 11, but Dale encourages those interested to respond by March 4.
"The reason for this difference is to allow for time to make revisions if needed to the sources sought should someone ask a question that leads to identifying something that needs to be changed," he said in the email.
Those interested in replying to the request for information or that have questions, should send an email to Matthew.Dale3@va.go.