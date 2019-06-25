Editor's note: All information in this article is from an article by VA historian Darlene Richardson
The responsibilities and power of Veterans Affairs police have dramatically increased since their origin as unarmed guards in the late 1800s to fully-armed officers in a post-9/11 world.
The VA's roots go back to the National Home for Disabled Soldiers created by President Abraham Lincoln in 1865. A court martial system for residents was created in 1867 and judgment and sentencing was determined by the governor and police sergeant — a member of the home — of each facility. Each home also had a jail.
The National Home in Dayton, Ohio, created the first guard force in 1882 to mostly address drunkenness, fights and disorderly conduct. The most serious offenses were going AWOL and bringing alcohol onto the grounds. The Dayton guards recorded 3,446 discipline charges in 1888, including 1,192 for drunkenness and 1,138 for being AWOL.
Minor offenses were punished by fines and being temporarily banned from leaving the home. Veterans found guilty of more serious crimes were given "dump duty," which means they had to clean up trash, toilets and spittoons. The most serious punishment was being forced to break stones from 7 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. with a 1 hour, 20 minute break. Repeat offenders could be dishonorably discharged from the home.
After the National Homes became part of the Veterans Administration in 1930, the guards were posted at the entrances to the facilities, ensured public safety and handed criminal offenders over to local or federal police. It wasn't until 1970 when violent crime increased on VA grounds that the guards became police officers.
The officers carried mace and later batons and trained at a new VA training center in Little Rock, Arkansas. Training and oversight increased after four unarmed officers were killed in the 1980s.
The Veterans Administration became the Department of Veterans Affairs in 1989 and officer training increased from 40 hours in the 1970s to 160 hours in 1992, when the VA considered arming its police for the first time. After a pilot program began in 1995 and a handbook was written in 1996, the FBI found that VA officers met federal law enforcement requirements. The VA in North Chicago was the first to permanently arm its officers in 1996, and after 1998, 16 sites were being armed each year.
The arming program was accelerated after 9/11 and the VA ordered custom pistols and firearms training for its officers until the entire force was armed by 2003. Officers now receive at least 280 hours of training and can enforce all federal laws.
At least seven officers have died while on duty since 1985.