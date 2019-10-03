FORT MEADE | Veterans Affairs secretary Robert Wilkie said the VA’s Black Hills Health Care System Hospital at Fort Meade, which draws patients from Wyoming, Montana and North Dakota as well as South Dakota, serves a larger geographical area than Alaska.
Veterans seeking care must often travel great distances in that expanse of territory. Far different issues faced by those in urban areas like Philadelphia, Atlanta and Miami, he said Wednesday.
“What fits in the east doesn’t fit out here,” Wilkie said. “We have to go where the veterans are.”
Wilkie, nominated by President Donald Trump to head the VA and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in July 2018, visited the Fort Meade VA Medical Center on Wednesday as part of a tour of VA facilities in four states over five days.
Wilkie also visited Wednesday with veterans service officers and veterans at a morning stop at The Retired Enlisted Association Auxiliary 29 in Rapid City.
While at Fort Meade, Wilkie met with tribal veteran service officers from the state’s reservations along with VA officials and employees.
Also meeting with Wilkie were Gov. Kristi Noem, Sen. Mike Rounds and representatives of Sen. John Thune and Rep. Dusty Johnson.
Wilkie said in an interview that his focus as VA secretary would be on improving care in areas of the country with the highest participation rate in the armed services, rural and native America that face the hurdles of great distance and access to medical facilities in spite of programs allowing veterans to seek health care from private providers.
But issues remain with veterans who run into red tape in getting bills from private providers paid by the VA.
Rounds said his office is working with nearly 20 veterans with bills for emergency care that have not been paid yet by the VA.
“We continue to work through that through our office. We don’t know how many there are still out there, so it’s a challenge,” Rounds said.
Wilkie said 90 percent of the state’s veterans are enrolled at the Fort Meade VA center. Veterans prefer seeking care in VA facilities, he said.
“People are coming from as far away as Missouri and Nebraska when they could be making stops along the way, but they like the sense of community here,” he said.
Wilkie said his emphasis since taking office in July of 2018 was to address the issue of veteran suicide and homelessness.
“I’m going to ask the tribal representatives to help us find those veterans that we don’t reach,” he said. “Every day 20 veterans take their lives and 14 of those we don’t see.”
Noem said that to her knowledge Wilkie was the first VA secretary to visit the state during the time she has served in Congress and as governor.
“We’ve requested four different secretaries to come visit our state, visit our veterans and those who take care of them,” Noem said on Wednesday.
She also pressed Wilkie to make good on an earlier promise to visit the VA medical center in Hot Springs, which had been threatened with closure in 2012.
“The people there have a vision for other services that could be offered there and it’s a special town, so I wanted to make sure he was invited,” she said.
Sandra Horsman, director of VA medical centers in Hot Springs and Fort Meade, said she is looking forward to a return visit by Wilkie to Hot Springs in the next couple of months.
Horsman said South Dakota communities are especially supportive of veterans.
“I’ve never seen a state that does it better than South Dakota,” she said. “There’s seems to be this dedication to ensuring that we protect those who protected us and served.”
Rounds said securing a return visit to Hot Springs by Wilkie is important to keeping that facility open.
“We don’t want to lose either one of these facilities, Our goal to keep both of them open in South Dakota,” Rounds said. “Our focus has to be what’s best for our veterans.”