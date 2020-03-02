VA Secretary Wilkie says Hot Springs hospital 'will not close'

HOT SPRINGS | Veterans seeking health-care solutions in the Black Hills will continue to receive full services at the Hot Springs Veterans Affairs Medical Center for the foreseeable future, VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said Monday.
The announcement breathes new life into the 113-year-old campus, once known as the Battle Mountain Sanitarium, after it was identified in a 2017 order for closure initiated under the Obama administration.
"I'm taking another look at that Record of Decision in 2017," Wilkie said Monday. "I was given ideas today that I have not seen. I think it's vital that we maintain this place. It will not close, but we have to be more creative in making sure that it stays vibrant and healthy."
Wilkie visited the Hot Springs facility with South Dakota's congressional delegation of Sens. John Thune and Mike Rounds, Rep. Dusty Johnson and Gov. Kristi Noem. Wilkie said he heard some great ideas during his tour that will help "continue the legacy that began in this space at the very beginning of the 20th century."
The congressional delegation sent a letter to Wilkie on Feb. 24, encouraging him to visit with veterans who would be personally affected by the VA's Black Hills 2017 realignment plan. That plan closed a major part of the Hot Springs facility and created an inpatient residential treatment facility in Rapid City.
Thune has authored measures every year since 2014 that prohibited any VA closure until a national realignment strategy is produced. The move has blocked the VA's January 2017 Record of Decision to proceed with the Black Hills Health Care System realignment.
"The best thing that could happen is if they would reconsider and perhaps rescind that Record of Decision in 2017, take a fresh look, start the process over and actually get the buy-in from the veteran community here as we move forward," Thune said Monday. "We are encouraged by what we heard today. I think we have a unique, fabulous situation here with a facility that is uniquely situated, both in terms of the geography of the Black Hills but also maintains a lot of the features of these buildings of the past, and a place where our veterans can really come to heal."
Rounds said Wilkie's visit to Hot Springs and reconsidering the Record of Decision is critical to veterans' health care in rural parts of the Black Hills, Nebraska and Wyoming.
"There were veterans and members of this community who have worked very hard to lay out alternative plans," Rounds said. "They did a great job today of sharing their vision for the future of this facility and the community of Hot Springs."
Noem said programs at the Hot Springs VA Medical Center are vital to the rural communities it serves.
"This community, this state and even national organizations rallied behind Hot Springs and how this facility serves not only veterans here but in surrounding states and our tribal nations," Noem said. "That's what's incredibly important about how special this place is — it serves veterans who have no other alternatives."
Johnson said the Hot Springs facility has delivered "outstanding outcomes" and the community has embraced helping veterans. He said the congressional delegation remains committed to the health care of veterans at the facility and commended Wilkie for agreeing to take another look at the 2017 Record of Decision.
"When you've talked about not closing this facility, but making sure we are able to imagine together a better future, that means a lot to us," Johnson said. "We've heard from you a sincerity and commitment that, at times, we have felt has been lacking from senior leadership at Veterans Affairs."
The US Department of Veterans Affairs proposed a $243.3 billion budget for fiscal year 2021, which would be a 10.2% increase from fiscal year 2020.
