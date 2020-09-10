VA sends letter to Senate, Hot Springs VA Medical Center to remain open

The Hot Springs Veterans Affairs Medical Center will remain open and see renovation in the future, Sen. Mike Rounds told the media Thursday.
Rounds said the delegation received a phone call and copy of a proposed letter from the Department of Veterans Affairs stating VA Sec. Robert Wilkie intends to rescind the 2017 record of decision as he promised in March.
The 2017 order identified the 113-year-old Battle Mountain Sanitarium as part of a closure that was initiated under the Obama administration.
The record of decisions would have constructed a multi-specialty outpatient clinic (MSOC) and 100-bed residential treatment program in Rapid City, and created a community outpatient clinic on the Hot Springs campus while discontinuing other services.
“While I support continuing to build the MSOC in Rapid City, I do not support the reduction of current services at the Hot Springs campus that would reduce it to an outpatient clinic,” Rounds said. “The Hot Springs VA facility provides truly top-notch care to veterans across the region, and we expect it to continue to do so now that that record of decision has been rescinded.”
He said he believes they’ll be able to work with the VA to move forward with the clinic in Rapid City while revitalizing the Hot Springs center.
“This is a victory for the Hot Springs community that wants nothing more than to continue to be of service to veterans across the upper Midwest,” Rounds said.
Next steps include holding the VA accountable, going through the appropriations process, and pushing that the clinic in Rapid City moves forward, Rounds said.
“In the Senate and in the House, there has been really strong support for additional funding for the VA,” he said. “I don’t expect that to change. I think they’ll continue to find a way to fund our needs for our veterans.”
He said his concern is Congress will operate under a continuing resolution and that the Democratic legislators don’t want to do appropriations for next year.
Rounds said if Democrats take over the Senate and perhaps presidency, they would wait until next year to undo some tax and policy changes. With that in mind, he said he doesn’t expect any appropriations until December at the earliest and more probability into the new year.
“I think we’ve got a good possibility of being able to...once we know for sure and comfortable the language is appropriate, we can ask the appropriations committee to take the hold off of the money that would otherwise be used to change any services at the VA in Hot Springs,” Rounds said.
