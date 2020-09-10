VA sends letter to Senate, Hot Springs VA Medical Center to remain open

He said he believes they’ll be able to work with the VA to move forward with the clinic in Rapid City while revitalizing the Hot Springs center.

“This is a victory for the Hot Springs community that wants nothing more than to continue to be of service to veterans across the upper Midwest,” Rounds said.

Next steps include holding the VA accountable, going through the appropriations process, and pushing that the clinic in Rapid City moves forward, Rounds said.

“In the Senate and in the House, there has been really strong support for additional funding for the VA,” he said. “I don’t expect that to change. I think they’ll continue to find a way to fund our needs for our veterans.”

He said his concern is Congress will operate under a continuing resolution and that the Democratic legislators don’t want to do appropriations for next year.

Rounds said if Democrats take over the Senate and perhaps presidency, they would wait until next year to undo some tax and policy changes. With that in mind, he said he doesn’t expect any appropriations until December at the earliest and more probability into the new year.

“I think we’ve got a good possibility of being able to...once we know for sure and comfortable the language is appropriate, we can ask the appropriations committee to take the hold off of the money that would otherwise be used to change any services at the VA in Hot Springs,” Rounds said.

