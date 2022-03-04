VA to recommend reducing Hot Springs, Fort Meade services, build new Rapid City facility

The majority of Veterans Affairs services in Fort Meade and Hot Springs could one day be transferred to a new facility in Rapid City.

Robert McDivitt, Vision 23 Network Director, and Lisa Curnes, Medical Center Director at VA Black Hills, made the announcement to Fort Meade and Hot Springs employees in a meeting Friday afternoon.

"The secretary asked that we brief you on the market assessment process, AIR Commission process and preliminary recommendations from that process prior to the recommendations going out for public comment," McDivitt said. "That's fairly unusual in the VA."

McDivitt said the Asset and Infrastructure Review report will be released to the public March 14, along with "thousands" of pages of data.

He said the preliminary recommendations that would be presented to President Joe Biden in 2023 after a year-long public comment period will be to relocate the outpatient mental health services to a new Rapid City facility and transition both Fort Meade and Hot Springs into community-based outpatient clinics.

The review report stems from the VA MISSION Act, which was approved in 2018. It established a new process to develop, review, approve and implement a list of recommendations to modernize and realign the Veterans Health Affairs medical facilities.

The review included looking at the changing needs of veterans, where needs are going in the next 10 to 20 years, how health care delivery can change including in ambulatory care, virtual care and telecare, and other methodologies.

The VA was originally going to publish the report in January in the Federal Register, but VA Secretary Denis McDonough announced he would push the publication to mid-March due to staffing issues caused by COVID-19.

The new facility in Rapid City would be separate from the outpatient clinic currently being built by Dream Design International and slated to open in fall 2023.

Gov. Kristi Noem released a statement Friday afternoon stating the Sioux Falls VA hospital would lose its emergency services and the clinic in Wagner will completely close.

"Veterans in these areas will no longer have options and may have to drive hundreds of miles to obtain healthcare services," Noem said. "Tribal veterans, in particular, could lose their healthcare services entirely."

The South Dakota congressional delegation released a joint statement Friday afternoon opposing the recommendations.

"I’m frustrated, and I’m angry, and I know these communities are too," Sen. John Thune said. "Let me put this as plainly as I can: The VA is wrong, period. This is a massive mistake, and I will do everything within my power to show the administration, by working with the Asset and Infrastructure Review Commission, why it would be in everyone’s best interest, especially South Dakota’s veterans’, to immediately change course."

Sen. Mike Rounds said he was concerned about the act when it was proposed in 2018 and those concerns have come to fruition.

"As a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, I’ll fight like hell to make sure veterans in South Dakota receive the care they’ve earned," he said. "I call upon all veterans organizations to help us defend these services in rural South Dakota.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson said about two years ago VA Secretary Robert Wilkie came to Hot Springs and said the facility would remain open and there wouldn't be a reduction in services.

"This is a betrayal to the Hot Springs community and its veterans," Johnson said. "If the commission is going to move forward with reducing services, they should face the people of Hot Springs, Wagner, Fort Meade, and Sioux Falls and explain why they believe these services should be scaled back. We’ve worked together to fight harmful VA decisions in the past, and we are ready do so again.”

McDivitt said the VA it worked with Guidehouse, a consulting company, that performed site visits across the country and used data from 2019.

He said the consultant found that Black Hills veterans are in need of long-term care, particularly for an aging population. He said they also projected that the overall demand for out-patient, mental health, specialty care, dental care, and rehab will increase over time.

Curnes said the improvements now being made to the Fort Meade and Hot Springs facilities will continue, however.

"I want to point our that the VA health care system is here to stay," she said. "We will continue to focus on ensuring accessible and quality health care that meets (veterans') needs."

McDivitt said some of these changes could be years or decades away.

The official recommendation to President Biden will be made on Jan. 31, 2023. Biden will notify the AIR Commission and Congress if he approves or disapproves of the recommendation by Feb. 15. If disapproved, the commission can revise the recommendation and submit a new list. Biden has until March 30, 2023, to approve the recommendations and submit them to Congress.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

