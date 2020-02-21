Vaccines: One step forward two steps back?

Opposition to vaccination has become a new, modern-day fad in the United States. As a result, we have been faced with outbreaks of communicable diseases relatively unheard of in the modern world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a New York City community abstaining from vaccinations led to an outbreak of measles, accounting for roughly 75 percent of measles cases in 2019. More recently, three unvaccinated children infected with measles exposed thousands of people to the disease when traveling through Denver International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport in mid-December 2019.
This paradoxical resistance to vaccinations has left public health officials and medical providers left scratching their heads, wondering why people are opting out of an evidenced-based medical advancement that has significantly improved the quality of life for the entire human race. Because vaccine hesitancy has become so prominent, the World Health Organization has deemed it one of the top ten threats to global health in 2019, along with serious issues such as antimicrobial resistance and high-threat pathogens, like Ebola.
Much of the non-adherence to vaccinations is thought to stem from a 1998 article published in The Lancet by Dr. Andrew Wakefield. The article falsely reported a link between the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine and the development of behavioral issues in children. Many were skeptical of the work due to the study’s small sample size, along with the article’s speculative and assumptive nature. Numerous epidemiological studies aimed at replicating Dr. Wakefield’s work found no such link. Once his work started to be publicly criticized, he admitted to being financially compensated by attorneys representing parents with autistic children, who filed suits against manufacturers of the MMR vaccine. Due to his misconduct and false reporting, The Lancet retracted the article in February 2010 and published a short retraction note invalidating the previously published link between behavioral issues and vaccination. Despite the retraction, the reputation of vaccines never fully recovered, especially among those skeptical of healthcare systems and pharmaceutical companies.
Today, Americans have the privilege of choosing whether to vaccinate. The choice of opting out of such a lifesaving medical advancement mocks the fear felt by those who lived through unexplainable epidemics. For instance, in the 1950s, before the development of a Polio vaccine, parents were hesitant to take their children to school or public parks for fear of their children contracting the disease. Americans no longer have to live with such fear thanks to the development of vaccinations – one of the most lucrative public health initiatives to date.
Many skeptics fall back on the concept of herd immunity to keep the general public healthy despite the rising number of non-adherences, however, such immunity is severely threatened when healthy individuals voluntarily abstain from vaccinations. When the vaccine compliance rate of a population is compromised, the very young, very old, and immunocompromised populations – those who truly are unable to be vaccinated – are put at an amplified risk of contracting diseases they are incapable of defending themselves from.
The time has come to refine vaccination strategies and requirements. Individual beliefs that not supported by evidence-based medicine should not give rise to the endangerment of someone else’s health. Americans can take the health of the nation into their own hands by doing their part to halt the spread of communicable diseases through vaccinating themselves, their children, and encouraging others to be vaccinated. We can ensure the health of the nation will not regress by vaccinating and supporting politicians who favor policies that support initiatives aimed at vaccination compliance and education. Vaccines do not cause harm; they cause healthy adults.
Tiffany Johnson is a recent Masters in Public Health graduate who is passionate about optimizing healthcare through prevention.