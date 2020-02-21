Vaccines: One step forward two steps back?

Opposition to vaccination has become a new, modern-day fad in the United States. As a result, we have been faced with outbreaks of communicable diseases relatively unheard of in the modern world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a New York City community abstaining from vaccinations led to an outbreak of measles, accounting for roughly 75 percent of measles cases in 2019. More recently, three unvaccinated children infected with measles exposed thousands of people to the disease when traveling through Denver International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport in mid-December 2019.

This paradoxical resistance to vaccinations has left public health officials and medical providers left scratching their heads, wondering why people are opting out of an evidenced-based medical advancement that has significantly improved the quality of life for the entire human race. Because vaccine hesitancy has become so prominent, the World Health Organization has deemed it one of the top ten threats to global health in 2019, along with serious issues such as antimicrobial resistance and high-threat pathogens, like Ebola.