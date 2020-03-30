Valandra-Prue, Bendt, Groves earn Class B All-State honors

“Avery has a love for the game that makes it easy to coach her,” said Avery’s mother and Corsica-Stickney head coach Lorisa Broughton. “She is a leader and motivator on the floor and demonstrates a high basketball IQ for her age.”

Albrecht, a 5-9 senior guard, closed out a five-year career as a starter by leading Howard to a 20-4 record and the school’s first state-tournament appearance in 25 years. It’s the third All-State honor for Albrecht — a second-team selection in 2018 and a third-team honoree last winter.

The Dordt College recruit produced 19.1 points and 11.4 rebounds this winter for the Tigers and finished her career as the school’s all-time leader in points (1,723) and steals (332).

“Hilary has been a key component of the turnaround of our program,” said Howard head coach Wade Erickson. “She is at her best off penetration, but can also shoot it from deep and is physical enough to play inside.”

Valandra-Prue is the lone repeat first-team selection from last year and the 5-9 guard-forward earned the honor again despite having her season cut short by a knee injury.

