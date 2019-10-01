A mural in Art Alley to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month was vandalized late Monday night or early Tuesday morning.
The mural, sponsored by Regional Health, was going to be unveiled Friday. Rapid City artist Delaena Uses Knife had only a few hours of work remaining to complete the 10-foot-tall, 14-foot-wide mural when it was vandalized, said Stephany Chalberg, manager of public relations for Regional Health. Graffiti was scrawled over at least 50 percent of the mural.
Police are investigating the graffiti, according to Brendyn Medina, spokesman for the Rapid City Police Department. The vandalism includes the word “ceven.” Medina said there is a #Ceven Instagram account that showcases similar graffiti painted onto rail cars. He said the local graffiti appears to be the work of a copycat.
“At this point, the damage to the mural does not appear to be specifically targeted to their message or cause, more a crime of opportunity,” Medina said.
Uses Knife had put about 30 hours of work into the mural at the time it was vandalized, Chalberg said. Uses Knife was aided by her father, muralist and college instructor Matthew Uses Knife, and other friends and family who will now help her redo the mural. Weather permitting, Chalberg said Uses Knife will finish the mural and Regional Health will reschedule the unveiling for 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11 in Art Alley.
Uses Knife is originally from Eagle Butte. The finished mural will incorporate Lakota images, vivid colors and the iconic pink ribbon that is the international symbol of breast cancer awareness. At the unveiling, Uses Knife will talk about the imagery and ideas behind her design.
“We do want to move forward. ... She wants to finish her work, and we want to support her in every way we can," said Chalberg, noting that more paint and brushes for the mural will be purchased on Thursday.
"We were so looking forward to kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with this mural. We’re still excited; it’s just going to take longer to see the finished product," Chalberg said.
This is the second year Regional Health ran a contest to choose an artist and mural design for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Regional Health had gotten a permit from the Dahl Arts Center to have space for the mural for one year, Chalberg said.
“We hope that if people see suspicious activity or someone painting over existing art, they’ll report it,” Chalberg said. “Art Alley is a community location. We’re hoping for mutual respect for our work. … We love seeing all the creative work down there and we are excited for this to be part of the fabric of Art Alley.”