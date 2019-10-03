Vaping is no longer allowed on the Pine Ridge Reservation after the Oglala Sioux Tribal Council voted last week to ban the practice.
The new ordinance is a "bold action to regulate nicotine intake" and was inspired by recent vaping-related deaths, President Julian Bear Runner wrote in a Sept. 26 news release.
Federal, state and local agencies are investigating hundreds of lung injuries and 12 deaths in the United States associated with vaping devices, which can contain nicotine, THC, CBD and/or other products, according to the Centers for Disease Control. The agency recommends not using vaping devices, especially those that contain THC, while the issue is investigated.
The Oglala Sioux ordinance says no one is allowed to make, sell, buy, possess or use electronic smoking devices (ESDs) — including electronic cigarettes and vapes— used to inhale nicotine or other substances. It also makes it illegal for anyone under the age of 18 to obtain or use any kind of tobacco products, and for people to sell them to minors. The maximum punishment for breaking the new laws is a $250 fine and three months in jail.
It's unclear how many people voted for and against the new laws when they passed on Sept. 24.
The document cites concerns with how ESDs are being marketed to young adults as a safe alternative to cigarettes by enticing them with attractive flavors despite known and unknown health risks with the products.
"The health of our people, including our youth, is of the utmost importance and our tribe has always strived to take a leading role in addressing the health issues of our people," it says.
The ordinance makes a strong distinction between traditional and commercial tobacco. It calls traditional tobacco an "integral" part of Native American cultural and spiritual life. But it says Native Americas have the highest rate of commercial tobacco use and is the leading cause of preventable death and disease within the community.
Bear Runner says he'd like to see additional legislation related to the cultivation and sale of all forms of tobacco and nicotine, industries that "have profited from our misery since we can remember."