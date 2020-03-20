Vast closing Rapid City, Spearfish offices to the public

Beginning Monday, March 23, Vast’s Rapid City office will have walk up traffic only until further notice. The Spearfish office will be closed to all traffic until further notice due to the coronavirus.

“We certainly understand our customers' concerns and stress in this challenging time, and we understand that connectivity is of utmost importance,” a press release from Vast said.

The internet provider is taking the following steps for the next 60 days:

• Opening all Wi-Fi hot spots to customers and non-customers free of charge. A list of locations can be found at vastbroadband.com/hotspots.

• Partnering with school districts to ensure students in need of connectivity for remote learning with limited resources can still have internet.

• Offering low-income internet programs to those that are eligible.

• No data caps so customers with additional usage will not be charged any additional fees.

• Working with customers individually affected by this crisis that may need special arrangements to ensure their services are not interrupted.

To contact Vast, call 888-745-2888, email info@vastbroadband.com or visit VASTbroadband.com. The website can also be used to make payments for service.

