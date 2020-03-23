Vast offering free internet to BHSU students

A local internet company is offering broadband services to students at Black Hills State University who do not currently have internet access at home. BHSU announced earlier this week that classes will be taught online for the next two weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement from Vast Broadband, company representatives said they want to do all they can to assist those in need during this critical time.

“We thank businesses and organizations for lending their support to students at BHSU. The offer of Vast Broadband to assist our students is especially meaningful because it connects directly with the students’ access to education,” said BHSU President Laurie S. Nichols.

Vast will offer the following to ensure all students have access to online courses:

Free Vast Essentials Connection (30 mbps download speed/5 mbps upload speed) and wireless modem for two months.

No standard installation fees or contracts.

Students who need internet access should contact the BHSU Help Desk via email at BHSUHelpDesk@BHSU.edu or via telephone at 605-642-6580 and be ready to provide contact information.

For more information on how BHSU is responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.BHSU.edu/COVID-19

