Vehicle crashes after fleeing deputy, several people hurt

Authorities say a pursuit resulted in a serious crash Thursday morning on the eastern side of Rapid City.
Just before 9:45 a.m., authorities issued an alert that there was a serious crash at Twilight Drive and Jolly Lane, and asked the public to avoid the area.
Dustin Morrison, patrol lieutenant with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, said in a video posted to the department's Twitter page that the sheriff's deputy received a tip about a vehicle possibly involved in trafficking narcotics.
When a deputy located the vehicle on East Highway 44 near the Rapid City Regional Airport and tried to pull it over, it resulted in a short pursuit that ended when the suspect's vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Twilight and Jolly Lane.
Morrison said there are multiple injuries, but couldn't provide details.
Rapid City Police Department is taking over the investigation.