Vehicle stickers now available for 'Red, White and Blue' campaign

The response to the Rapid City Journal's "Red, White and Blue" program, supporting firefighters, first responders, health care workers and law enforcement personnel, is off to a banner start, with more than 300 people signing up in the first week.
To carry the momentum forward, Journal President/Publisher Bill Masterson announced this week that a limited supply of vehicle stickers showing support of our local heroes are now available for the community to pick up at the newspaper's offices, 507 W. Main Street, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The vehicle stickers show a stylized American flag, with the words, "We the people of western South Dakota support our firefighters, first responders, health care workers, police & law enforcement."
Masterson said the Journal began the program, with support from Elevate Rapid City, to honor and recognize firefighters and first responders with the color red, health care workers with the color white, and blue for police officers and law enforcement.
"The response so far has been outstanding, and we really think that momentum will continue through the month of July," Masterson said. "The Journal started this program because we know it's been a difficult several months for our first responders with the COVID-19 pandemic. We want to show our support and show that western South Dakota is a great place to live and raise a family."
Every weekend in July, the Journal publishes a listing of individuals and businesses who stand behind these professionals. Individual names and businesses may be submitted online at http://rapidcityjournal.secondstreetapp.com/Red-White-and-Blue---Support-our-First-Responders/gallery.
Masterson said the vehicle stickers are another avenue to show that support.
"We know that this is a community that cares. We see it every day," he said. "It is our hope that we can get as many of these vehicle stickers out there as possible. As people drive around Rapid City, or the state of South Dakota, or even across the nation, the message that western South Dakota cares for our men and women in uniform will resonate. I encourage everyone to come by our office and pick up a sticker."
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.