Vendor has witnessed a changing and growing rally over past three decades

Jeff Grissop has been behind a counter at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally for the past 31 years.

The owner of Old Skool Concessions said he, his family and family friends have worked at the Buffalo Chip at Crossroads since the 50th rally.

“When we first started, you rode in on your bike, you set up your tent in front of the stage, you partied down, you rode your bike back out,” he said. "Now, there’s 6,500 RV sites out here, you bring your golf cart, you might bring your bike. It’s a whole different crowd.”

He said the group at Crossroads at the Buffalo Chip reminds him of the past.

“We all started doing this stuff 20-30 years ago for the most part,” he said. “We still have some young people coming through, but most of the crowd, we’ve been riding for a while and we’re getting up in the years. A lot of us don’t ride as much as we used to, but still a good crowd.”

Grissop said he ran the Domino’s Pizza franchise in Sturgis for 22 years before becoming a vendor at the Buffalo Chip campground.

