Vendors begin to set up for Black Hills Stock Show

Hundreds of vendors from around the country began moving into the Monument for the trade show held in conjunction with the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo and Rodeo Rapid City, which attracts attendees from North and South Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Nebraska, Colorado, Minnesota and Iowa.

“This year is going to be a big one. With Rodeo Rapid City moving into Summit Arena, and the new demonstration and sale ring in the Fieldhouse, there is so much growth happening,” said The Monument Executive Director, Craig Baltzer. “The long-standing history of this event, what it means to our community and the entire region, it’s exciting to see it flourish.”

Vendor offerings include everything needed to outfit the home, horse and self in the current western fashions, along with everything needed to keep livestock healthy and happy.

Back for a third year is Monument Health’s Community Health Summit, where health screenings and resources will be available for attendees to check out.

One of the first vendors to move in Wednesday morning was Watkins Home Products. Teresa Ertel was unpacking her products in the LaCroix Hall and setting up a booth for the eighth straight year. Vendors and events are set up in every room and building at The Monument for the week.

