STURGIS | Gord Gillies and a friend rode their motorcycles 1,400 miles from London, Ontario, Canada, to experience the Sturgis motorcycle rally — more than a week before the rally’s official start.
“We have friends who say there’s lots of stuff to see here, so we thought we’d check it out,” said Gillies, standing next to his Harley-Davidson on Sturgis’ Main Street on Thursday morning.
Gillies and his friend, both retired firefighters, were two of a small but growing contingent of motorcyclists who will eventually pack Sturgis and the Northern Hills in the coming days.
The rally’s official start is Friday, Aug. 2 and continues through Sunday, Aug. 11.
Expectations for the 79th annual rally have at least 450,000 visitors converging for more than a week of organized tours, concerts, racing, reunions with long-time friends, and general socializing and celebrating the motorcycle lifestyle.
Gillies said they were here to ride, taking in the Badlands, Needles Highway and other vistas, but they also planned to head back to Ontario before the crowds hit.
“We came here to do two weeks' worth of riding, do the first few days of Sturgis, then get out of town,” he said.
With more than a week before the official start of the rally, Gillies and other bikers still had plenty to experience in downtown Sturgis.
Many vendors, hawking the most vital of souvenirs — t-shirts, patches, leathers, boots and the requisite tattoos — are already setting up shop in and around the rally’s ground zero, Main Street in downtown Sturgis.
Some vendors were here early, as much for the time needed to stock thousands of souvenir biker-abilia that will be snapped up in the coming days.
“We require a lot of set-up. We have a massive tent with a lot of product and display,” said one biker apparel vendor manager who would only give his first name, Robert.
“If we came in the days before the show, it would look tacky and not right,” he added. “We want to keep up the high image of Sturgis, so we come a little early for that.”
Early numbers for vendor activity are keeping pace with last year, when slightly more than 1,000 temporary permits were sold, Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said.
Vendor permits, ranging from $560 for a 100-square-foot or less space to $1,500 for a space of 1,200-square-feet or more, are sold in 12-day increments.
Vendors are also required to carry a state sales tax license, with new applicants or those with a record of late or delinquent payments subject to paying a $500 bond to receive a license. Permits for vendors outside the city limits in Meade County are $650 each.
One difference so far this year, Ainslie said, is an increase in the number of vendors doing business for the maximum of 24 days — two 12-day permits — allowed.
There won’t be any kind of hard count for vendors until after the official start of the rally on Friday.
“Again, it’s really early,” Ainslie said. “We won’t know until later next week.”
Ainslie is expecting overall attendance to be in the range of last year’s event, the second largest rally in the last 10 years at 495,000, but well short of the 739,000 recorded during the milestone 75th rally in 2015.
Attendance could dip slightly this year with some rally-goers choosing to hold off in anticipation of the 80th year in 2020, while others might choose to come to Sturgis this year to avoid the bigger crowds expected next year.
Ainslie said concern over news reports of flooding in Sturgis earlier this spring and summer had shown up in inquiries.
“We have had a number of people who have emailed us wondering if the rally was happening,” Ainslie said. “I think it has had an effect on a number of people, but it hasn’t been huge.”
He said a strong, stable economy and the Sturgis rally’s growing reputation as one of the largest music festivals in the world should keep attendance close to last year’s level.
“We won’t know for another couple of weeks. I don’t think it would be a surprise if (attendance) was a little softer, but seeing the reservations at the campgrounds or here in town, they’ve been really strong,” Ainslie said.
Some campgrounds saw a slower pace of reservations being made earlier this year, but owners expect their businesses to be full once the rally gets underway.
“We were a little behind here a couple weeks ago, but things are falling into place,” said R.J. Ludwick of No Name City Luxury Cabins and RV Resort, located just east of Sturgis along I-90.
The extended wet spring and early summer in western South Dakota, along with flooding in Nebraska and Iowa, had even forced some cancellations, Ludwick said.
“We had some people that called and canceled because they couldn’t get to us. That stopped a lot of vacations with (farmers) having to put different crops in,” he said.
“Pre-rally looks good and rally looks good for us,” Ludwick said.
That’s likewise for Kickstands Campground and Venue farther east along I-90. Bartender Schatzi Henderson said the campground, which offers a 14-day package to overlap the official rally dates, should be fully booked a few days before the rally starts.
“It seems like there are more people here already,” Henderson said. “The traffic is already starting to be different.”