'Very large amendment' delays action on industrial hemp bill

PIERRE | The House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee spent more than an hour Thursday discussing an amendment that has yet to be presented in its final form.
On the committee’s agenda was HB1058, an act to legalize industrial hemp. What the committee discussed was a preliminary version of a 16-section amendment that had yet to be submitted to the Legislative Research Council or placed on the LRC website.
“It’s a little awkward to ask people to comment on an amendment they haven’t seen yet,” said Rep. Thomas Brunner, R-Nisland.
Brunner, the committee chairman, said that he hoped to have the bill and its amendment on the agenda when the committee meets again on Tuesday.
The amendment took one of HB1058’s sponsors by surprise.
“I wasn’t expecting a 16-page amendment,” said Rep. Oren Lesmeister, D-Parade. “It’s a very large amendment.”
Lesmeister said the amendment, while large, conforms to the intent of the original bill.
“I really don’t see this as a bad amendment at all,” he said.
The amendment offers changes from the original bill in the areas of licensing, criminal background checks, planting documents, inspections, fees, testing, transportation, the smoking of hemp products and a report on hemp’s influence on drug arrests from the attorney general.
Lesmeister refused to offer specifics about the program’s costs as they are still being negotiated with the governor’s office.
“I don’t know what it will take to get her to sign it,” Lesmeister said of Gov. Kristi Noem. “We’re looking at a totally different set of numbers.”
Last year Noem vetoed a bill that would have legalized the growing of industrial hemp in South Dakota.
While he said he could not name them, Lesmeister said there are businesses waiting for the passage of the hemp legislation.
“There are other entities ready to start producing hemp products,” he said.
Those products, he said, include grain, fiber, and oil to be used in CBD oil, cooking oil and cosmetics.
The committee took testimony but no action.