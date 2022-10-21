Veteran aims to create safe haven for transitioning veterans

SCENIC — A sprawling 520 acres three miles outside of Scenic is the future site of one U.S. Air Force veteran’s vision to create a safe haven for veterans transitioning to civilian life that he never had.

Nate Sobolewski, owner of SOBO’S LLC, served in the Air Force for over 20 years before returning home to South Dakota with his wife Alexis and their two daughters last year. His experience getting out of the military, however, was one he hopes to help other veterans avoid.

Sobolewski is in the beginning stages of turning portions of their acreage into a campground, with cabins, tent camping, tipis and an RV park — that will eventually serve as a place for veterans to have a free place to stay and a network of other veterans with knowledge, resources, and most importantly understanding.

When Sobolewski left the military in 2021, he described the transition as a “hole and a rut, and you feel like can’t ever get out.”

It was a dark mindset few can understand, he said. Sobolewski said he felt purposeless, even suicidal.

Resources were dispersed through brochures and faceless phone calls, or well-meaning employees who didn’t understand the struggle because they hadn’t been there, he said.

Through a series of events and projects that led through the Pennington County commission, Sobolewski crossed paths with the Sergeant Colton Levi Derr Foundation — a foundation formed in 2012 with a threefold mission: veteran advocacy, assistance and public awareness. The foundation was named after Derr, who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder and died by suicide after returning home from Afghanistan.

Sobolewski said his perspective shifted. He and Alexis had already had a plan to turn their property into a campground, but now he had found a purpose. The vision for the campground transformed from basic lodgings into a place veterans could not only come to stay for free, but receive resources and guidance from other veterans who understood their struggle.

Finding purpose not only fueled Sobolewski with a new perspective, but embedded the project with a mission near and dear to his heart.

“After getting out, I had a really hard time adjusting. And so it was near and dear to me to be able to help other people that are going through that,” he said. “I guess if you haven't struggled like that or been through the mindset that I was in, you wouldn't understand where others are at, you know, unless you've been there.”

Sobolewski has been there, and is determined to help other veterans out of the hole he and so many others have struggled out of alone — or never left.

In addition to offering lodging and resources to veterans, part of their vision is to donate a cabin for the Derr Foundation, and give them a place to bring veterans in crisis. The cabin will also have a stable next door that will allow veterans to ride the property.

They have a spot picked out for it, a place that is “definitely special,” he said, already full of memories and stories. A dilapidated, historic building they hope to recreate currently sits on the site, as well as a story that encompassed their entire vision.

Sobolewski told the story of a near-stranger unexpectedly confiding his struggles as they passed the same spot. The instance was a representation of exactly what they hope the sites will provide: a space where veterans feel comfortable talking.

“So many suffer in silence,” Alexis said.

“It all works together,” Sobolewski said. “So they bring a guy out here that's having a hard time, right. Well, this place is just full of veterans. And so now he's going through a hard time, but he's got his brothers and sisters. ‘I've been through what you're going through man, how can I help you?’”

Sobolewski will also seek to work with the Veterans Administration, the Veterans Benefits Adminstration and Veterans Service Offices, “so that all these people are networking together.”

“We want to have people that are transitioning from military to civilian life with a person that walks them through the process. So they aren't like me and just left in the dark. Like, 'yeah, thanks for serving man. Appreciate 20 years. Good luck on the outside,'” he said.

Instead, he envisions a veteran who will take them around, show them where to go, introduce them to people and explain options. The campground will serve as a community for people who understand and can provide them the help they need, whether it be mental health or simple questions.

Alexis recalled Sobolewski on the phone for hours with the VA — “the frustrations were real and nothing was being accomplished,” she said. “The mental health side of all he was going through was hard to watch.”

The campground will begin as a regular campsite, set to break ground in December. The project needs to turn a profit, Sobolewski said, before the ultimate vision can come to fruition.

While the path leading to this point has been paved with some logistical and financial speed bumps, the obstacles overcome have also served as a reminder of the power of a project they truly believe in.

Sobolewski recalled a conversation early in the process where he made a call to ask for advice. He was told he would never make it.

“I don’t know what motivates you, but for me — tell me I can’t do it,” he said.

Pieces fell into place, as sticker shock was whittled away by perseverance, motivation and the right people at the right time. Word of mouth sent believers in their vision with ideas and support, including opportunities to purchase benches and name cabins.

“When you do it for the right reasons, you’re gonna make it,” Sobolewski said. “We’re not all the way yet. We’re gonna be, and it’s just starting to fall into place.”

Fall colors peppered the property, with campsites marked out and scenic hideaways offering escapes, rustic paths and streams. Tire swings scattered around the trees and stacks of tree trimmings highlighted the labor of love already poured into the site, that will hopefully be opened for business a few months after they break ground.

In the meantime, the Sobolewskis occupy themselves with SOBO’s guided hunts, tent campsites, a gun range and a grain bin saloon, as they push towards their ultimate vision. Alexis hopes to one day open a wedding venue on their property.

When Sobolewski first got the property, he said the it was "my dream, but I don't feel like this is awesome."

When he realized he could use it to help people, he said, that's when he found his purpose.