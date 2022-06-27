Veteran honor banners expand to 300

Lowell Davis watched as a crew with Rosenbaum’s Signs hung a banner with his portrait near the corner of Fifth and Main streets in Rapid City Monday.

Davis and his wife Jan looked at his likeness and took photos beneath it.

Davis’s banner is one of 300 hanging throughout Rapid City for the Veterans Honor Banner project.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing to have,” Davis said Monday morning. “I was unaware of this until…my wife decided to do this for my birthday, and so then I got more involved because Bill (Casper) got me more involved. I’m glad to see him doing it.”

Casper brought the banner project to Rapid City in 2017 with 18 banners that hung from light poles along downtown streets. Casper said the project has now grown and become a “logistical nightmare” to plan the route.

Banners began going up around 5:30 a.m. Monday along St. Joseph Street and Main Street. Casper said there will be 66 on Canyon Lake Drive from Jackson Boulevard to Mountain View, and some on LaCrosse Street from Omaha Street to Eglin Street.

“We sneak them in wherever we can,” he said.

Casper said this year the banners are going up earlier to get them up before Independence Day. They typically go up around August or September and are present through Veterans Day.

He said this year they decided to honor and feature Davis for his service and decoration. Davis’s wife Jan said she got the banner for him for his 92nd birthday. Davis will celebrate his 93rd in August.

Davis, originally from Lemmon, graduated from South Dakota State College in 1951 and was commissioned as a second lieutenant from the Reserved Officer Training Corps. He left for the military June 4, 1951.

He then served in Fort Benning, Georgia, and was called to Korea in September 1952. They took a ship out of Seattle and went to Japan, then flew into Korea.

Davis was assigned to the Third Infantry Division and was in the the 65th Infantry Regiment from Puerto Rico. He was then assigned to G Company of the 65th and was with them until the end of the war. In that time, he was put on detail to go to an outpost two miles forward of the frontlines, called the mainline of resistance.

“That was on the outpost and they nicknamed in Jackson Heights because our company commander was Captain Jackson,” Davis said.

On Oct. 27, 1952, Davis said the Chinese attacked. He said it was about battalion-size compared to their one company.

“During that period of time, I was knocked unconscious, and so there’s a period of time that I didn’t know what was going on,” he said. “When I came to, we had a machine gun crew that was there and was wounded, and I went and got the machine gun back in place and got the crew back on that.”

Davis said the commander decided to pull them off of the hill. He said he had a wounded officer with him and they were the last two to get off the hill.

“It took us, I would say four or five hours to get back to the mainline of resistance,” he said.

Later, he became the company commander of G Company and placed at Outpost Harry, forward of the frontline. He said it was about a half-mile forward.

May 16, 1953, the Chinese attacked again and Davis was awarded the Silver Star. Davis said he didn’t come home until November 1953.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.