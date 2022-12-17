Veteran truckers trapped in I-90 closure say Diaz was the worst they'd been in

Semi trucks from every corner of the country were parked end-to-end and side-by-side, creating a patchwork quilt of metal that wound through Box Elder like a mechanical snake.

Carrying everything from food to mail and gasoline to livestock, these drivers make up the backbone of the American economy. But for days on end they sat, as Winter Storm Diaz forced South Dakota’s arterial interstate to close, grinding the region to a halt under — in some places — feet of snow.

“I’ve never seen a blizzard like this,” said Lee, who chuckled out his wish to be back home in Florida.

He’s been driving for 35 years and was headed to Wyoming with an oversized load when the roads became impassable. Parked for days alongside his peers, all they could do was watch as the drifts in the parking lot grew higher and higher, burying trucks up to the trailer.

As the storm worsened and more trucks rolled in, space became a luxury, causing some to park in the fuel islands and others to spill out onto the surrounding roadway and down the off-ramp.

“There’s really not much you can do,” shrugged Ray as he looked down from the driver’s seat of his big rig.

On Monday, he joined the dozens of drivers stuck at Love’s Truck Stop, knowing he wouldn’t make it to Montana before the storm hit. Driving since 1984, Ray agreed it was the worst he’d been in. Now, he said, it’s just a waiting game for the parking area to clear so he can get on his way.

PHOTOS: Truckers trapped for days in Box Elder, begin to dig out as I-90 reopens

Not every driver snuggled into the truck stop had been driving as long as Ray.

Nancy, who was headed for Missouri, almost pulled off at a rest area Monday night. She would’ve been stuck with no services if she hadn’t kept going.

It’s her first winter driving over-the-road.

“If you want to be a long-haul trucker, this really challenges you,” she said.

When asked about how the delay affects her load, she gestured to her shiny red semi, explaining that she hauls dry van goods and doesn’t have to worry about things like temperature control.

What she does worry about is time.

“This is really messing up my Christmas,” she said, sounding a little defeated.

It wasn’t all bad though. Nancy made friends with a veteran driver named Darren, who was bound for Chicago when Diaz struck. The two stood in front of their rigs talking about when the interstate might open, and Darren reassured her that she’s doing fine.

That kindness, they agreed, doesn’t always play out — even when you have no choice but to be stuck together.

“I’ve been driving this truck since 1991,” he said. “The trucking industry is different now, I’m sorry to say. The camaraderie is different now.”

Darren said his load was supposed to be put on a ship bound for the Middle East, but it’s been delayed three times now. While they’re excited for the roads to reopen, it’s still a treacherous trip.

“You have to drive everyone’s truck,” he said. “You almost have to watch other people as much as you watch yourself.”

Besides impressive snowfall, cold weather — like the negative forties forecasted for this area next week — wrecks havoc on semi trucks. Lee learned that lesson Saturday morning when he got delayed again due to frozen air lines.

“When it gets that cold and you get moisture in your air lines, the trailer brakes will freeze up and your wheels won’t spin,” said Devin, who’s based out of Rapid City and drives regionally.

He said they have to be diligent in adding special solvents to their fuel tanks to help keep filters from clogging. Other issues, like tire blow-outs and electrical shorts, are more common in the cold due to pressure changes and corrosive, salt-based road treatments.

VIDEO: Dozens of semis backed up due to I90 closure near Box Elder Dozens of semis fill in space in and around truck stops near Box Elder, the last exit before the closure of Interstate 90 due to severe winter…

Empty shelves at the grocery store mirror the empty paychecks for drivers.

“[It’s] just pissing money up the chimney. Wheels aren’t turning, you don’t make money,” said Ken, who drove over-the-road for nearly 50 years before retiring just a few years ago.

It’s a reminder — not only of Mother Nature’s awesome power — but the sacrifice of each driver, leaving loved ones behind and putting 18 wheels to the pavement to keep fridges and tanks full.