A Veterans Day program and parade will be held today in Rapid City.
From 10-11 a.m., Main Street Square will hold a ceremony that is open to the public. Free coffee, hot chocolate and hand-held American flags will be provided while supplies last.
The annual Veterans Day Parade organized by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1273 starts at 11 a.m. at Third and Main streets, then goes west on Main Street and then south on Seventh Street and east on St. Joseph Street. It ends at the corner of Third and St. Joseph streets.
A luncheon will follow at the VFW Post Home, 420 Main St.
Mayor Steve Allender will participate in the parade and attend the luncheon where he will provide a mayoral proclamation recognizing the city's relationship with veterans.
"The citizens of Rapid City salute the men and women who have worn the uniform of the United States of America and the families who have served alongside them and affirm our sacred duty as citizens to express our enduring gratitude, both in word and in action, for their service," reads the proclamation.