Veteran's Day parade, luncheon still on for Friday despite winter storm

Even with the expected winter storm that will impact Rapid City most of the day Thursday, the Veterans Day parade scheduled for Friday morning will proceed.

According to the Veterans of Foreign War Post 1273, the parade will step off as planned at 11 a.m. Friday from the VFW Post, 420 W. Main St., and make it's way west before circling back east on St. Joseph Street.

Several Veterans Day recognition events will also occur Friday. At 9 a.m., the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 463 will host a service at the Black Hills War Monument in Memorial Park. A Salute to Veterans program will begin at 10 a.m. at Main Street Square.

Once the parade is complete, VFW Post 1273 will host their annual luncheon for veterans at noon. Mayor Steve Allender is expected to provide greetings and remarks during the lunch.

For more information on the Veterans Day parade and luncheon, contact VFW Post 1273 by calling 605-342-9804.