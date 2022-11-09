 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Veteran's Day parade, luncheon still on for Friday despite winter storm

  • 0
Veteran's Day Lead Image (copy)

Master Sgt. John Wirth (right), senior military science instructor for the ROTC program at South Dakota Mines, and cadets Monty Christo (from left), Sam Elliot and Annaliese Wollman prepare to present arms to begin the Veterans Day parade on Nov. 11, 2021 in downtown Rapid City. The 2022 Veterans Day parade is scheduled to step off at 11 a.m. Friday, regardless of weather conditions.

 Grace Pritchett / Journal Staff

Even with the expected winter storm that will impact Rapid City most of the day Thursday, the Veterans Day parade scheduled for Friday morning will proceed.

According to the Veterans of Foreign War Post 1273, the parade will step off as planned at 11 a.m. Friday from the VFW Post, 420 W. Main St., and make it's way west before circling back east on St. Joseph Street.

Several Veterans Day recognition events will also occur Friday. At 9 a.m., the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 463 will host a service at the Black Hills War Monument in Memorial Park. A Salute to Veterans program will begin at 10 a.m. at Main Street Square.

Once the parade is complete, VFW Post 1273 will host their annual luncheon for veterans at noon. Mayor Steve Allender is expected to provide greetings and remarks during the lunch.

For more information on the Veterans Day parade and luncheon, contact VFW Post 1273 by calling 605-342-9804.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 8

Your Two Cents for Nov. 8

I left Colorado and moved back to South Dakota after watching recreational marijuana negatively impact Colorado. Legalizing marijuana to regul…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Your Two Cents for Nov. 4

Separating cannabis sales and alcohol sales seems like a double standard when we allow alcohol to be sold alongside prescription drugs. 

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

Your Two Cents for Nov. 3

If you want all the problems of California, Colorado, Illinois and New York, vote for Democrats. But I think we South Dakotans are smarter than that.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

Your Two Cents for Nov. 5

Why should I vote for someone because they have cute grandchildren or a nice  family — and when did these become criteria for elective public …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trump, Marjorie Taylor Greene and more claimed election fraud before polls opened

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News