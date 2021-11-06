Veterans Day parade returns to Rapid City; other activities kick off Sunday

Veterans Day celebrations will begin Sunday around the Black Hills to honor those who have served in the United States military.

Black Hills National Cemetery is not hosting a program on Veterans Day. The cemetery is open daily for visitors from sunrise to sunset.

National nonprofit organization Senior Veterans, Inc. invites the public to honor veterans by purchasing remembrance wreaths on Veterans Day at southdakotahonor.com. The handmade balsam fir remembrance wreaths are $15 each. The organization will place remembrance wreaths on graves at Black Hills National Cemetery on Dec. 18. Senior Veterans, Inc., is a Colorado-based organization that serves senior wartime veterans and widows.

Rapid City

Nov. 7

The Joyful Gals and Guys Chorus and the New Horizons Band will present their annual Fall Concert at 2 p.m. at Viking Hall at Canyon Lake Activity Center, 2900 Canyon Lake Drive. Musical highlights will include selections to honor veterans, men and women who are currently serving in the military, and first responders. Free; donations to benefit Canyon Lake Activity Center are welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Nov. 8

Canyon Lake Activity Center will host a Veterans Day dinner from 5 to 6 p.m. at the center, 2900 Canyon Lake Drive. The menu includes prime rib, roasted potatoes, salad, vegetables and dessert. The dinner is limited to 100 people; reservations are required. Reservations are limited to two people per reservation. The dinner is free for veterans who are members of Canyon Lake Activity Center, $10 for others. Reservations and information: 605-721-8710.

Nov. 10

South Dakota Mines host its annual Veterans Day Salute from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The event begins with raising the flag in front of the Surbeck Center, then continues in the Surbeck Center ballroom. Guest speaker Brigadier General Mike Oster is the assistant adjutant general of the South Dakota Army National Guard. The event honors Mines students, faculty and staff who are veterans.

Nov. 11

Main Street Square will host a Veterans Day Ceremony from 10 to 11 a.m. Free coffee, hot chocolate and hand-held American flags will be provided while supplies last, as well as breakfast sandwiches for veterans. Enjoy stories from guest speakers. The ceremony will be followed immediately by the Veterans Day parade.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary will present Rapid City’s Veterans Day parade at 11:11 a.m. in front of VFW Post 1273, 420 Main St. The parade will travel to Seventh and Main, travel to St. Joseph Street and conclude at Second Street.

Retired Lt. Col. George A. Larson, United States Air Force, will present a Veterans Day Learning Forum, “South Dakota Air National Guard 114th Fighter Wing." The forum will be from 2 to 3 p.m. at The Journey Museum and Learning Center theater. Larson’s program will focus on World War II construction, the creation of the South Dakota Air National Guard and its development from WWII aircraft to turbojet aircraft to the current F-16 Fighting Falcons. Admission to the Learning Forum is included with the museum admission fee ($12 adults, $10 seniors, half-price for members).

American Legion Post 22 is hosting a turkey dinner from 4 to 6 p.m., or until the food runs out, at 818 E. St. Patrick St. The meal of turkey, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing and pie is free for veterans and Post 22 members with proof of identification, and $5 for everyone else.

Hermosa

Nov. 11

A Veterans Day 2021 community program and reception will take place 2 p.m. at Hermosa Gymnasium at Hermosa School, 11 Fourth St.

American Legion Battle Creek Post 303 will host a Veterans Day dinner from 5-7 p.m., at the post, 14386 Highway 40. The menu includes chili, chicken noodle soup and gluten-free chicken rice soup. The cost is a free-will donation. The post will be following COVID-19 guidelines of social distancing and will provide face masks for those who need them. Face masks are optional.

Hot Springs

Nov. 11

The Veterans Day Memorial Ceremony will be at 11 a.m. at the Transportation Depot at Garland County Veterans Military Park. The Garland County Veterans Memorial Committee will host an open house from 10 a.m. to noon with light refreshments and patriotic music. The guest speaker will be the Lt. Governor of Arkansas Tim Griffin.

The Veterans Day Parade begins at 6:30 p.m. at the junction of Central Avenue, Park Avenue, and Whittington Avenue. The parade will proceed down Central Avenue to Olive Street. Anyone interested in being in the parade can contact Jo at 501-622-9745 or Mike at 501-620-9469.

Spearfish

Nov. 7

Potter Ladies + 3 will present “A Tribute to Our Veterans,” in the Bruce Miller Theater at High Plains Western Heritage Center. Opening ceremonies begin at 2:30 p.m., followed by a musical tribute to America and veterans at 3 p.m. The Potter Ladies will be joined by Pegie Douglas, Andrew Speiss and Dylan James Lewis. Admission is a $10 donation; all proceeds benefit the Spearfish Veterans monument. Information: westernheritagecenter.com/events/

Nov. 11

All veterans are invited to an appreciation program at 8:30 a.m. at Spearfish Middle School, followed by rolls and coffee provided by the Spearfish Middle School student council.

VFW Post 5860 is hosting a Veterans Day Dinner. Doors open at 5 p.m. at the post, 3102 E. Fairgrounds Loop. An opening ceremony takes place at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner.

Sturgis

Nov. 11

The Sturgis Veterans Club, 868 Main St., is hosting a Veterans Day program at 10 a.m., followed by a chili feed. Both events are open to the public.

American Legion Post 33 is hosting its monthly spaghetti supper fundraiser from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Sturgis Veterans Club. The cost is $8 for all you can eat; proceeds benefit the American Legion.

Nov. 13

Veterans and their families are invited to the Northern Hills Veterans Appreciation Fair from noon to 3 p.m. at Sturgis Community Center, 1401 Lazelle St. Food, entertainment, information about housing and employment, a VA flu clinic for qualifying veterans, representatives from veterans’ organizations and more will be at the fair. Bring your DD214 or other proof that you are a veteran. If you don’t have that, Veterans Service Officers from Butte, Lawrence and Meade counties will be at the fair to help you. For more information or assistance, contact Julie Malcolm at northernhillsgotyour6@outlook.com.

Wind Cave National Park

Nov. 11

Wind Cave National Park will offer free tours to commemorate and honor the service of American veterans. Tickets are free and will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. Tour tickets will likely run out by late morning. Face masks must be worn inside the visitor center and on all cave tours, regardless of vaccination status.

Tours of the Garden of Eden will be at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. This hour-long tour offers opportunities to view of a variety of formations commonly found in Wind Cave. The tour has 150 stairs and is the least strenuous of the park tours. A tour of the Fairgrounds will begin at 1 p.m. The tour takes an hour and a half and has 450 stairs.

Wind Cave’s temperature is 54 degrees. A light coat or sweater and sturdy walking shoes are recommended. All tours enter and leave the cave via elevators. For more information, contact Wind Cave National Park at 605-745-4600.

