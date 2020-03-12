Veterans Home limits visitations; churches, events impacted by coronavirus

"We will of course monitor the situation and make decisions according to our local circumstances. As of now, the library’s facilities team is making it a priority to clean commonly touched surfaces multiple times a day such as keyboards, doorknobs and railings. We have sanitizer and wipes for individual use in the library as well as CDC hand-washing signs posted at the sinks," Laurinda Tapper, public relations coordinator, said in an email. "We’ve asked our staff to stay home if they are sick and have posted educational information about COVID-19 from the CDC in the library."

Tapper said the library also encourages the community to use resources such as the drive-thru, or call, text or email a librarian for assistance. For more information, go to rcgov.org/departments/library.html

Black Hills Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday in an email that it has an established procedure and would take precautions to protect staff and members, and had implemented internal precautions to help control the spread of disease. All BHFCU locations are open and there are no immediate plans to limit service or hours. Online and mobile services are available. BHFCU said it will provide updates at bhfcu.com, and it urged everyone to follow CDC recommendations for slowing the spread of disease.