Veterans Home limits visitations; churches, events impacted by coronavirus

Confirmation that cases of the new coronavirus COVID-19 are in South Dakota continues to prompt cancellations of some events and extra safety measures.
On Thursday, Sen. Mike Rounds' office announced a "Coffee and Conversation" event with Rounds on March 18 has been cancelled.
On Thursday, the Michael J. Fitzmaurice State Veterans Home in Hot Springs announced it is limiting visitors. All activities provided by outside volunteer groups have been cancelled until further notice. The Home also is focusing on maintaining a healthy workforce.
“We are asking people to be understanding and will work with families to ensure they can still see their loved ones through video conferencing options like Skype,” said Brad Richardson, superintendent for the Home. “Requests to see family members will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis and decisions will be made based on what’s good for the resident and the Home as a whole.”
Visitors will be surveyed about their health and recent travels as well as having their temperatures taken.
“Family members, staff, volunteers, visitors and vendors have been notified of the steps we are taking to raise awareness and work in preventing the COVID-19 from getting into our Home,” said Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
For information, call 605-745-5127, extension 1500116.
On Thursday, the Sturgis Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau and the Greater Sturgis Lifecare Foundation announced they are postponing the Sturgis Community Showcase & Health Fair - originally planned for March 16 – indefinitely.
This change comes at the urging of the healthcare community, many businesses of which planned to have a booth at the event but are concerned about contact with those affected by the coronavirus. The chamber staff encouraged the community to be understanding and patient as the event is rescheduled for a later date. The chamber also urged the public to contact health care professionals with questions about the coronavirus and how to proactively limit exposure.
On Thursday, postponements were announced for the Kiwanis Soup Supper in Sturgis on March 15 and the Sturgis Alliance of Churches Potato Feed on March 17. New dates for both events have yet to be determined.
Open Heart United Methodist Church in Rapid City announced Thursday it was taking safety measures, including sanitizing and cleaning tables and chairs after gatherings. While this coronavirus outbreak continues, the church will discontinue hand shakes or elbow taps during its time of greeting and move to "toe tapping" or waving to keep the spread of germs as low as possible.
"As of now, we have not canceled any of our regular programming, and we are closely following the guidance of Rapid City Area Schools who are also closely monitoring the situation. For now, our Wednesday night meals and worship will continue, but please note that the worship will take place in the fellowship hall, not the sanctuary. If attendance significantly drops due to concerns about the coronavirus, we will re-evaluate whether we will continue with the Wednesday night Lenten programming," said Pastor Holly Sortland in an email.
"If you have any symptoms of a cold (even if you think it's allergies) we highly recommend that you stay at home and return to church programs and activities when you are no longer symptomatic," she said.
Members of First Presbyterian Church in Rapid City received letters Wednesday announcing precautionary measures the church was taking. These include extra-vigilant cleaning protocols by staff and janitorial service, extra tissues and hand sanitizer in common areas, altering practices for providing communion, and refraining from personal contact (shaking hands, hugs, etc.) during worship services.
If the spread of coronavirus worsens, the church will follow public health officials recommendations to take stricter measures. Church staff is considering options for worshiping remotely and already can conduct church business through online tools. The letter noted that "in uncertain times such as these, the church is called to education, compassion and common sense."
On Thursday, Julie Norwood, lead pastor of Big Life Church in Rapid City, said the church was taking extra cleaning precautions, providing extra hand sanitizer and other precautionary measures, and praying.
Youth & Family Services announced Wednesday it is postponing its 2020 Kids Fair until Nov. 6-8.
Communications Coordinator Brianna Nelson said YFS has been unable to purchase extra disinfectant and cleaning supplies that it uses each year above and beyond regular program needs. Suppliers advised YFS that these items are out of stock and don’t know when they’ll be available for purchase again, she said in an email. Additionally, several exhibitors and vendors had pulled out of the event.
The Rushmore Mall announced Wednesday it is not planning to cancel this weekends West River Cornhole Tournament or other events, according to Kathleen Stark, marketing manager. Additional safety measures are being implemented.
"We have modified housekeeping protocol and are taking guidance from the CDC on hand washing. In addition, we have multiple hand-sanitizing units throughout the shopping center," Stark said in an email.
Rapid City Public Library announced Wednesday it is not planning to cancel or curtail any events.
"We will of course monitor the situation and make decisions according to our local circumstances. As of now, the library’s facilities team is making it a priority to clean commonly touched surfaces multiple times a day such as keyboards, doorknobs and railings. We have sanitizer and wipes for individual use in the library as well as CDC hand-washing signs posted at the sinks," Laurinda Tapper, public relations coordinator, said in an email. "We’ve asked our staff to stay home if they are sick and have posted educational information about COVID-19 from the CDC in the library."
Tapper said the library also encourages the community to use resources such as the drive-thru, or call, text or email a librarian for assistance. For more information, go to rcgov.org/departments/library.html
Black Hills Federal Credit Union announced Wednesday in an email that it has an established procedure and would take precautions to protect staff and members, and had implemented internal precautions to help control the spread of disease. All BHFCU locations are open and there are no immediate plans to limit service or hours. Online and mobile services are available. BHFCU said it will provide updates at bhfcu.com, and it urged everyone to follow CDC recommendations for slowing the spread of disease.
The Diocese of Rapid City posted a message on its website from Rev. Michel Mulloy on March 6. The distribution of the Blood of Christ form of Holy Communion is suspended until further notice. Parishioners are asked not to shake hands or touch each other and to refrain from holding hands during prayer. For information, go to rapidcitydiocese.org/diocesan-disease-prevention-recommendations/
"All Catholic people need to understand that missing Mass because of illness is not sinful. Rather, it is a heightened form of charity toward others to stay home from Mass when you are ill. Persons who are sick or caring for someone who is sick and cannot be left unattended are requested to remain home from Mass to avoid spreading viral infections to others," Mulloy said.
Synagogue of the Hills in Rapid City announced Wednesday that it is not having services or classes this weekend. Some teleservices, televisits or teleclasses might be arranged. For information, go to synagogueofthehills.org/ or call 348-0805.