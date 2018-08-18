Subscribe for 33¢ / day

PIEDMONT | Local members of Disabled American Veterans will present a veterans Information seminar from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Aug. 21, at the American Legion. NSOs will be providing claims assistance from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Contact NSO Owen M. Richards at 333-6896 for more information.

