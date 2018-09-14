The South Dakota National Guard's Enlisted Association will host its 15th Annual Black Hills Veterans March and Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 15.
Participants can compete as individuals or in five-member teams and can complete in the 26.2-mile course by walking, running or marching. There is also a 16.2-mile mini-march, a four-day 110-mile endurance march and a team relay available for participants.
Marchers will start at the Rochford Trailhead on the Mickelson Trail at approximately 8 a.m. and finish at the Deadwood Fairgrounds.
Register at blackhillsveteranmarch.com or contact Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Lamp at 605-357-2939.