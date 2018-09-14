Subscribe for 33¢ / day

The South Dakota National Guard's Enlisted Association will host its 15th Annual Black Hills Veterans March and Marathon on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Participants can compete as individuals or in five-member teams and can complete in the 26.2-mile course by walking, running or marching. There is also a 16.2-mile mini-march, a four-day 110-mile endurance march and a team relay available for participants.

Marchers will start at the Rochford Trailhead on the Mickelson Trail at approximately 8 a.m. and finish at the Deadwood Fairgrounds.

Register at blackhillsveteranmarch.com or contact Sgt. 1st Class Benjamin Lamp at 605-357-2939.

