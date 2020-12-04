Veterans pass down cribbage board legacy to USS South Dakota

The Black Hills Cribbage Club will present a cribbage board made by Black Hills resident Jerryce Hook on Saturday to the USS South Dakota.
Howard Pearson, an Army veteran who served from 1965-1968, said the club wants to give the board to the USS South Dakota to thank them for their service and to honor the long-time tradition.
“(Hook) made one especially for our submarine,” Pearson said.
The wooden board has signatures of everyone in the club, a wolf design in front of Mount Rushmore and a deck of cards from Deadwood’s No. 10 Saloon.
According to the United States Pacific Fleet Submarine Force, a cribbage board is passed on to the oldest active submarine before they decommission.
The board will be presented to a Navy recruiter at 1 p.m. Saturday at the VFW in Rapid City, located at 420 Main Street.
