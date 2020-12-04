 Skip to main content
Veterans pass down cribbage board legacy to USS South Dakota
Veterans pass down cribbage board legacy to USS South Dakota

The Black Hills Cribbage Club will present a cribbage board made by Black Hills resident Jerryce Hook on Saturday to the USS South Dakota.

Howard Pearson, an Army veteran who served from 1965-1968, said the club wants to give the board to the USS South Dakota to thank them for their service and to honor the long-time tradition.

“(Hook) made one especially for our submarine,” Pearson said. 

The wooden board has signatures of everyone in the club, a wolf design in front of Mount Rushmore and a deck of cards from Deadwood’s No. 10 Saloon.

According to the United States Pacific Fleet Submarine Force, a cribbage board is passed on to the oldest active submarine before they decommission.

The board will be presented to a Navy recruiter at 1 p.m. Saturday at the VFW in Rapid City, located at 420 Main Street.

 

