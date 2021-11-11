Veterans reflect on times of service

A day of celebration and honor during Rapid City's Veterans Day events also was a time of reflection for a few local service personnel.

Two locals, Jennifer Rollins and Cyrus Hovey, are both thankful for their time in service and appreciated the honors the city granted them, their families and their siblings in arms.

Rollins said he knows the country is safe with the next generation after an interaction with a young boy with the Lutheran Church at Thursday’s Veterans Day celebrations.

“There was one special boy that came up away from the crowd and just said, ‘Thank you for your service,’ and it just brings a tear to my eye to know that they cared and they understand,” she said. “It’s just a beautiful thing.”

Rollins retired as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Air Force. She was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base twice in her 22 years of active duty service and loved the area so much, she decided to call it home.

She said she was a commissioned officer but knew she wanted to serve the United States since she was 11 years old. Rollins said her dad was in the service but wasn’t on active duty when she was born.

“It instilled the fight in me and that desire, so it really was a calling at a very young age,” Rollins said. “It was always the service and always to be a leader for the other members that serve and have the same passion and patriotism.”

Rollins was deployed 10 times and has been on every continent except Antarctica. She also lived in Africa for two years.

She said she’s proud to have served and to pass on the legacy of service to others who she believes are more capable. During her service, Rollins said she learned leadership, officership, patriotism, integrity, excellence and more.

Rollins said it’s a brother- and sisterhood to stand with the other veterans on Veterans Day. She also said there’s an overlap with Rapid City.

“Rapid City and the community have a loving relationship between the military and the community,” she said. “It means a lot throughout the year, and I think it’s just really special that they do a lot of things like this.”

U.S. Navy Veteran Hovey served for four years starting in 2001. Hovey primarily served out of Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state as an aviation structural mechanic egress.

He worked on ejection seats and jets, including EA-6B Prowlers. Many members of Hovey’s family also served and/or are serving in the military, including his parents and four siblings. He also has a sister serving her community as a firefighter on the East Coast.

“We’re all very proud to serve,” Hovey said.

Hovey said he enlisted right after high school when the terrorist attacks occurred on Sept. 11, 2001. His entry date got pushed back because of the attacks.

“That was a really interesting experience to have that happen in the beginning of my enlistment, and the rest is history,” Hovey said.

Hovey said that he joined the Navy after high school because he did not know what else to do, and it seemed like a good opportunity.

“I’m really grateful that I had the opportunity, and glad I did,” Hovey said. “I got to meet so many interesting people and do so many unique things that a lot of people probably don’t get to do,” adding that, of course, he also joined to serve his country.

As Hovey joined in the festivities for the Veterans Day parade downtown, he got to watch his father, who also served in the Navy, appear in the parade with the USS South Dakota submarine float.

“It’s a really nice event. I’m really glad I came,” Hovey said.

