Veterans' tiny home project looks to expand

The project initially started by designing and receiving donations for tiny houses in 2019 with plans to build in 2020. When the pandemic took hold of the area by March, though, about $100,000 was lost to other organizations and everything “kind of got kicked to the curb,” Gates said.

The delay did open up the window for the VSAC Project to design single-floor homes with up to three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage.

“I expected to be building homes by now,” Gates said.

Tiny homes will still be available, but only for those who can afford them. Gates said one of the tribes is interested in using the tiny homes for its homeless veteran population.

Gates said it’s difficult financing homes under 400 square feet, so “the little guys went by the wayside unless someone has enough cash.” He said the 14-by-32s are over 400 square feet, so they can still do that, but the 10-by-28 is too small.