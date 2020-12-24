Veterans' tiny home project looks to expand

The Veterans Service & Assistance Coalition Project has changed its housing designs, but its mission of preventing veteran suicide remains the same.
“The pandemic has slowed us down, of course, but the mission hasn’t changed. If anything it’s become more critical,” said Dave Gates, president and founder of the Veteran’s Helping Hands over the Veterans Service & Assistance Coalition (VSAC) Project. “If we can get a hold of (a veteran that needs help) and get him back into life, the next he thinks about it and sees a 45, he won’t pick it up because now he has a reason to live.”
Gates is a Vietnam veteran who founded the Veteran’s Helping Hands Project, a 501(c)3 non-profit, in 2018.
Gates said the project aims to prevent veteran suicide by working with those who come out of the Veterans Affairs’ compensated work therapy program. He said the project has entered into a five-year contract with Black Hills Healthcare Systems to work with veterans coming out of the drug and alcohol rehabilitation program.
“They’ll come out of detox, get put to work, and keep their mind off their problems and keep busy,” Gates said.
He said veterans will be able to learn skills under journeymen and keep their hands busy building houses. Veterans may be able to attend classes through Western Dakota Tech due in part to a Texas oil company that hopes to train its old field technicians there.
The project initially started by designing and receiving donations for tiny houses in 2019 with plans to build in 2020. When the pandemic took hold of the area by March, though, about $100,000 was lost to other organizations and everything “kind of got kicked to the curb,” Gates said.
The delay did open up the window for the VSAC Project to design single-floor homes with up to three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a garage.
“I expected to be building homes by now,” Gates said.
Tiny homes will still be available, but only for those who can afford them. Gates said one of the tribes is interested in using the tiny homes for its homeless veteran population.
Gates said it’s difficult financing homes under 400 square feet, so “the little guys went by the wayside unless someone has enough cash.” He said the 14-by-32s are over 400 square feet, so they can still do that, but the 10-by-28 is too small.
He said they will use 2-by-6s for the walls and construction in order to create a sturdier home. The price, though, will depend on the lot and size of the home. He said they’re trying to keep the houses affordable and below $200,000.
Gates said all that’s left is acquiring lots to build houses, someone to take care of the website and social media, and donations to build the houses.