The United States is losing some of its oldest and youngest veterans at a rapid rate. When they’re laid to rest, VFW Honor Guards often are there to pay a final tribute.
Every veteran who served in any branch of the United States military is entitled to have an honor guard at his or her funeral, according to Marv Czerwonka, chairman of VFW Post 1273 Honor Guard in Rapid City.
The honor guard fires a three-volley rifle salute, a battlefield tradition that indicates the dead were cleared and properly cared for. Then the guard retrieves the empty shell casings and gives them to the veteran’s family as a keepsake, Czerwonka said.
“We (go to funerals) in a 60-mile radius of Rapid City. There’s cemeteries out there I didn’t even know existed,” Czerwonka said. “If we’re requested because the deceased is a veteran, we’ll do it.”
A veteran’s family simply needs to request the honor guard’s presence at the funeral or burial, he said. Families should tell the funeral home handling arrangements to ask for the honor guard.
The honor guard also plays Taps and will fold and present the American flag to the family. Typically, depending on the military branch in which the veteran served, a representative from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines or Coast Guard will present the flag.
Rapid City's VFW Post 1273 Honor Guard serves at 10 to 15 funerals a month, Czerwonka said. In June, however, the honor guard was at 29 funerals. The number of funerals most noticeably spiked a couple of years ago, which Czerwonka attributes to higher numbers of World War II veterans dying.
According to the National World War II Museum statistics, South Dakota had 1,397 World War II veterans still living in 2018. Nationwide, about 348 World War II veterans die each day.
On the other end of the spectrum, young military veterans are dying at a rate of about 20 per day to suicide. According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans ages 18 to 34 have higher rates of suicide than any other age group. Many of them served in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Czerwonka is an Army veteran who served in Vietnam from 1967 to 1968. He’s been part of VFW Post 1273’s Honor Guard for about 15 years and has been its chairman for 10. He believes the honor guard’s presence at funerals gives veterans’ families some closure that otherwise might not be provided.
“When the honor guard is present and participates in the military honors for a burial, what it shows to the family is essentially to the grave we are brothers and sisters in arms. We are there for each other,” said VFW Post 1273 Commander Adam Swift. “It gives the family peace of mind their loved ones are cared for.”
Because the honor guard is always on call, its members are usually retired veterans with flexible schedules. In Post 1273’s honor guard, there are about a dozen active members. The oldest is World War II veteran Ralph Scott, 92. Volunteering for the honor guard gives veterans a sense that they are continuing their service, Swift said.
The youngest VFW Post 1273’s honor guard is Lisa Jendry, 40, a disabled Army veteran. She was deployed to Korea and Iraq. As an enrolled member of the Oglala Lakota Sioux Tribe, Jendry also serves in the Wild Horse Butte Intertribal Honor Guard. She is the only female in the VFW Post 1273’s honor guard.
Jendry was introduced to the VFW veterans community by another member of the honor guard.
“I felt a tremendous sense of honor and the collective spirit that comes with being with other veterans, even with the age gap,” she said. “Most of the time other people are going to relate (to your experiences) or have an understanding on some level. There’s a really strong sense of camaraderie you get there.”
Jendry was discharged from the military in 2006. She began serving in the honor guard in 2008 and said it was a crucial part of her transition to civilian life.
“It really has been a powerful part of my life," she said. "It’s a way to give back. There’s a lot of things I can’t do anymore. I could feel sorry for myself, but I’d rather do this and give back. We laugh, we cry, we do something that means so much to our community.”
Over the past 11 years, Jendry has been in the honor guard for her grandfather’s and her uncle’s funerals, plus many more that left an impact on her.
“They all have their own unique beauty,” she said, recalling a funeral attended only by the deceased’s brother and the honor guard.
“It was very emotional. He traveled a long way. You could tell it was powerful. We all tried to shake his hand and let him know we honored him and we honored his brother."
Funerals for female veterans are especially close to Jendry’s heart. “There was a female veteran who was close to 100. That was pretty amazing. She was present at Pearl Harbor. That was powerful,” she said.
Jendry said the Honor Guard's presence makes a powerful impact on families.
“I think a lot of times, families don’t even know what goes into military honors. So, when we go through the volleys and Taps, for some people maybe it’s the first time they’ve even seen it. I love seeing the appreciation and the emotion on their faces and how thankful they are. They’re already grieving and the process of military honors gives them closure, and I hope some peace to their healing,” she said.
The honor guard will participate in other community events, Czerwonka said, but funerals always take precedence.
“It’s an honor to help assist at a funeral,” he said. “It’s to remind people that freedom isn’t free.”