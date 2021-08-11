VFW national commander salutes Sturgis while at the rally

STURGIS | One of Matthew M. “Fritz” Mihelcic’s first stops as national Commander-in-Chief of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States was Tuesday’s Military Appreciation Day at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, an event steeped in gratitude for those who served in the military.

“Any town that takes a day to commemorate what veterans have done deserves to be in the spotlight,” said Mihelcic, elected VFW National Commander on Aug. 3 during the 122nd VFW National Convention in Kansas City, Mo.

“Sturgis is a small town that swells to nearly a million people and they all love America, and America’s veterans,” he said.

Tuesday’s Military Appreciation Day activities included ceremonies honoring local veterans and supporters, the unveiling of a Gold Star Memorial, honoring families who have lost loved ones during military service, and a flyover of a B-1B Lancer bomber from Ellsworth Air Force Base.

“It warms my heart that such a small town can do such a wonderful thing,” Mihelcic said.

Mihelcic, of Columbia, Ill., was a member of the U.S. Air National Guard from 1989 to 1999, serving as a security policeman with the 131st Tactical Air Wing during Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm in the Middle East in 1990 and 1991.