VFW to reopen in downtown Rapid City with new look, direction

VFW Post 1273 will reopen its doors Wednesday in downtown Rapid City after weeks of painting, rearranging and planning.
Newly elected Post Commander Will Huffmon, along with Senior Vice Commander Bruce Miller and Junior Vice Commander Wayne Swier will welcome the public with BBQs and show off the new interior courtesy of donations from Pete’s Builders.
Huffmon took over as acting commander in March right around the time businesses were asked to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It gave us a lot of time as a team to really sit down and look at the future,” he said. “We had to look at the past: what started the VFW, why does it exist, what is its mission, and how do we take that while respecting the past, also plan for the future?”
Huffmon, Miller and Swier were elected to their positions in May.
All three said they discussed focusing on community and service involvement, as well as education for VFW members, veterans and the public.
“You go anywhere across any small town USA and you see the VFWs interacting with their communities,” Swier said. “That’s something that, sadly, we have not seen our specific post doing, and we’re working to change that.”
Swier said the three discussed partnering with the city Parks and Recreation Department, having community BBQs and more, although nothing is concrete during the pandemic.
Huffmon said as older VFW members age, it gets more difficult to participate in projects, so it’s time for the younger generation to pick up the mantle and carry on the mission.
Miller said that’s one of his main goals as senior vice commander.
“I don’t want this to be another place that just gets shut down, that gets left (behind) or forgotten,” he said. “I really sat down with them and said I want to focus on making this more vibrant and getting the people I want to see in here.”
This may include reaching out to those at the Ellsworth Air Force Base, but it also means reaching out to college students and those who pass by the VFW’s Main Street door.
Miller said everyone is welcome at the post and are encouraged to ask questions about its history.
“The thing about a place like this is this is the only establishment within our community where you can go, you can sit down, you can have a beer, you can have a meal and… you can sit amongst genuine, true heroes,” Swier said. “You can enjoy your beer and hear their stories. That lives on by the people that hear those stories and get to share those stories.”
Huffmon said younger soldiers, veterans and the community should take every opportunity they can to learn and hear those stories because they’re disappearing. He said it can provide answers to younger soldiers or recently retired veterans in the “what comes next” conversation.
“When these young guys are trying to make sense of what they’ve done, there’s a lot of gentlemen who’ve had the opportunity to live life after it and there’s so much they can gain from that,” he said.
Huffmon said he’s not too concerned with trying to increase the post’s membership numbers, but the more people at a meeting and in the building means more ideas for service and ways to better the community.
Miller said people don’t even have to become members if they don’t want to, they can simply volunteer.
Huffmon, Miller and Swier all said it’s important the community realize that VFW Post 1273 isn’t simply a place to grab a burger and a beer, that’s just what keeps the lights on. They said their true mission is education and serving the community in the best way they can.
The post will host a BBQ where those interested in joining the VFW will have their first membership dues paid for by Pete’s Builders.
VFW members or those that join the same day will eat for free, and non-members can pay $8. All proceeds go to the VFW to support veterans in the area.
Pete’s Builders is a storm restoration company helping rebuild communities affected by hail storms. The company pledged $50 per roof completed to the post.
According to the post’s Facebook page, hours will change to 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. The kitchen will open on a phased approach, but there will be a limited bar food menu available. The VFW is located at 420 Main St.
