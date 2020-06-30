VFW to reopen in downtown Rapid City with new look, direction

Swier said the three discussed partnering with the city Parks and Recreation Department, having community BBQs and more, although nothing is concrete during the pandemic.

Huffmon said as older VFW members age, it gets more difficult to participate in projects, so it’s time for the younger generation to pick up the mantle and carry on the mission.

Miller said that’s one of his main goals as senior vice commander.

“I don’t want this to be another place that just gets shut down, that gets left (behind) or forgotten,” he said. “I really sat down with them and said I want to focus on making this more vibrant and getting the people I want to see in here.”

This may include reaching out to those at the Ellsworth Air Force Base, but it also means reaching out to college students and those who pass by the VFW’s Main Street door.

Miller said everyone is welcome at the post and are encouraged to ask questions about its history.