Vice President Harris calls director of Black Hills Community Loan Fund

Onna LeBeau had an unforgettable opportunity Wednesday to advocate for her industry and the Native American community when Vice President Kamala Harris called her.
LeBeau is the executive director of Black Hills Community Loan Fund, a Native community development financial institution in Rapid City. It helps individuals and families build credit and achieve goals such as homeownership and offers financial opportunities to those who are not able to get loans from commercial lenders.
“I had received an email from one of her staffers on Sunday saying that they were interested in discussing Native CDFIs and our organization,” LeBeau said Friday.
Phone conversations followed Monday and Tuesday with Deanne Millison, Harris’ deputy policy advisor. Millison asked about the organization, about living in Rapid City, and about the population the organization serves, she said.
“She indicated that the vice president is really interested in the work CDFIs are doing and wanted to know how they could further support organizations like ours,” LeBeau said. “They also said they wanted to further support us with funding they have.”
LeBeau said she thought she’d continue communicating with the vice president’s staff, but Millison scheduled a call between LeBeau and Harris. During her 23-minute conversation with the vice president, she advocated for her organization and shared struggles the local Native population faces.
“You see on TV when the president makes calls to the community, but this was real. She wanted to hear about our organization. It wasn’t national statistics but about how we impact Rapid City,” she said.
LeBeau described the lack of affordable housing, the influx of people moving to the Black Hills, and the number of people in Rapid City who work in the service industry and need multiple jobs to pay their bills. She also explained the historical trauma that is an ongoing struggle for the Native community and how that directly contributes to the rate of homelessness.
“The vice president told me … they knew the work CDFIs were doing on the ground to help community members with building businesses or buying homes, and they wanted to know how they could support us,” LeBeau said.
LeBeau contacted two organizations formerly based in Rapid City — the Native CDFI Network and First Nation’s Oweesta Corporation — before her call with Harris. The companies help organizations like BHCLF by providing loan capital, staff training and improving services, and by working with Congress to develop policies that support Native CDFIs.
“I wanted to be sure I had good data and good requests (for the vice president),” she said. “I had a few bullet points for increasing money for CDFIs.”
In 2020, for example, nationwide Native CDFIs requested $24 million in funding but were able to get $16 million, LeBeau said, leaving many needs unfunded. The money supports CDFIs’ work such as financial education, services for helping individuals repair their credit, and business development.
LeBeau recommended to Harris the return of Assets for Independence’s Individual Development Account program, which was cut by the Trump Administration. IDA programs help individuals save money and receive matching funds to help them achieve greater self-sufficiency. For example, BHCLF uses IDAs to help people save for down payments on a home, LeBeau said.
She also suggested policy changes that could make loan guarantee and matching fund programs more efficient and effective for Native CDFIs. LeBeau was told Harris’ staff will be in contact with her to obtain more information.
“For me, what we typically see when Washington, D.C, is making a decision as far as what they’re doing with federal programs that trickle down to the grassroots level is they don’t actually take into account the people they’re impacting,” she said.
LeBeau said she invited the vice president to visit Rapid City and thanked Harris for her efforts.
“I did say we out here really appreciate the work she and the president are doing to work toward healing the nation,” she said.
The call ended with a personal message that thrilled LeBeau.
LeBeau recently bought a house on West Boulevard, and she told the vice president about three incidents in which her 16-year-old son was stopped by police. She said in all three instances, her son was out after dark walking the family dog or walking home from work, and police stopped her son to ask why he was in the area.
“Before we hung up, the vice president said, ‘Tell your son to walk proud, hold his head high and hang in there,’” LeBeau said. “That was very heart-warming."