STURGIS | Authorities have released the names of the driver and victim involved in a fatal auto-pedestrian accident Monday in Sturgis.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater said Jerry Watkins, 68 of Sturgis, died after being struck by a pickup driven by Gary Vandenberg, 59, also of Sturgis.
According to a release from the Sturgis Police Department, the accident was reported at 8:26 a.m.
Police said the Vandenberg, driving a 2014 Chevrolet pickup, had stopped at the intersection of Harley Davidson Way and Sherman Street, then proceeded west, striking Watkins, who was walking north in the west crosswalk, pinning him under the pickup.
Watkins was taken to Regional Health Sturgis Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police cited Vandenberg for driving with a windshield obstructed with ice and snow.