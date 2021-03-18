Victim identified in Rapid City SUV-pedestrian crash

The man killed in an SUV-pedestrian crash on Mount Rushmore Road on Monday was a friendly and loving person toward his biological and "street family," his loved ones say.
Paul "John" Jensen "was always in good spirits despite being homeless for years,” family members wrote on his GoFundMe page. “John loved his family and also his extended street family. He lived his life doing things that made him happy which included socializing, walking the city and looking out for others on the streets. Every time John would come around to see his family he would tease the kids and assure us that he is ‘always good.’”
Jensen, a 51-year-old from Rapid City, died after he and two friends were hit by a pickup and SUV while walking on Mount Rushmore Road on a dark and snowy morning, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
“It’s tragic, it’s awful, we never want to see this happen,” he said.
The investigation is ongoing and no charging decision has been made, said Medina and Pennington County State's Attorney Mark Vargo.
Jensen's family wants to raise $3,000 to cover funeral costs and “host a celebration of life for his extended street family” by providing them with a hot meal and hygiene products in his memory.
Please “promise to slow down, be extra vigilant for pedestrians and pray for those on the streets,” the family wrote.
The crash happened round 6:25 a.m. at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Saint Patrick Street, according to an earlier news release.
Witnesses told police that the three pedestrians had been walking in the middle of the southbound lanes of Mount Rushmore. They said the pedestrians were walking southbound, not trying to cross the road, Medina said.
Jensen’s family wrote that the group had been trying to cross the street, which had sidewalks completely covered in snow.
A vehicle slowed down for the pedestrians before a pickup swerved to the right to avoid hitting it. The pickup then hit one of pedestrians who had moved toward the right side of the road, Medina said.
Jensen and a friend were hit by an SUV as they walked over to help their friend, he said.
The pedestrian hit by the pickup refused medical transport while the two hit by the SUV received serious injuries and were taken to the hospital, where Jensen died.
