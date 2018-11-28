Police have identified the man who died in a garage fire earlier this week in Rapid City.
Ivan Hollowhorn, a 46-year-old from Rapid City, was found dead by firefighters early Monday morning inside the detached garage at 118 Signal Drive where he was hunkering down, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department.
Rapid City police and firefighters said the garage was engulfed when they arrived just after 1:30 a.m. An autopsy determined Hollowhorn died from smoke inhalation, according to police.
Police said Hollowhorn was using the garage as shelter and was known to build fires inside the garage for warmth.
Witnesses reportedly told investigators that people in the garage had been drinking alcohol before the fire. Police said they believe the garage fire was an accident.
Assistant Chief of Police Don Hedrick said in the release that Hollowhorn represents Rapid City's "extremely vulnerable homeless population" and urged people who need shelter to utilize local agencies like Cornerstone Rescue Mission and Pennington County Care Campus. People can also call 394-4131 for help.