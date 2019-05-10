The person who died Tuesday morning after being trapped in her car that burst into flames during a two-car crash near Rapid City has been identified as a Rapid City woman.
Hannah Drake, 26, was unable to escape her car and died at the scene, the Department of Public Safety said in a Friday news release.
Drake is married to an active-duty airman at Ellsworth Air Force Base, the base confirmed to the Journal. She will be buried in Brentwood, California after a church service in Piedmont.
The crash occurred at 8:14 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Creek Road and State Highway 79, five miles south of Rapid City. A photograph posted by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office depicted a vehicle on fire in wet and foggy conditions.
Drake, driving a Honda SUV, was making a left-hand turn from Spring Creek Road onto Highway 79 when she pulled in front of a southbound Ford minivan driven by James Broderick, a 71-year-old man from Rapid City, the press release says. The two vehicles collided and the Honda became "fully engulfed in flames."
Broderick, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to the hospital for serious, non-life threatening injuries.
The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.