Victim named in Wednesday homicide

Box Elder police have identified the victim in a Wednesday homicide.

According to Matt Connor, public information officer for the Box Elder Police Department, 61-year-old Shirley Bartolla of Box Elder was found dead in a home at the Valley Village Mobile Home Park in the 200 block of North Ellsworth Road.

Police said the male suspect, Jamie Hayes Prince, 43, of Box Elder was at the scene and then attempted to flee. He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Prince is in custody at the Pennington County Jail with no bond. Details surrounding the homicide are still under investigation by the Pennington County State's Attorney's office.

