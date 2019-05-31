Authorities have identified the two men who died after being thrown from their vehicles in two unrelated, one-vehicle crashes in Butte and Meade counties over Memorial Day weekend.
Jeremy Smith, a 35-year-old from Rapid City, died May 25 after a crash 2 miles north of Rapid City in Meade County, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. He was driving a pickup at 7:29 a.m. on North Deadwood Avenue when he left the roadway and hit a box culvert on a creek embankment. Smith was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Authorities did not say if he was wearing a seat belt.
Department Public Safety said in another news release that Christopher Flaigg, a 31-year-old from Vale, died later that day after his Kia Optima crashed 3 miles southeast of Nisland in Butte County. Flaigg lost control at 7:55 p.m. while driving on Snoma Road, a gravel road. He hit a ditch, rolled several times, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Flaigg was not wearing a seat belt.
The news releases did not say what caused the men to lose control of their vehicles. The Highway Patrol is still investigating both crashes.