{{featured_button_text}}
Crash Logo

Authorities have identified the two men who died after being thrown from their vehicles in two unrelated, one-vehicle crashes in Butte and Meade counties over Memorial Day weekend.

Jeremy Smith, a 35-year-old from Rapid City, died May 25 after a crash 2 miles north of Rapid City in Meade County, according to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. He was driving a pickup at 7:29 a.m. on North Deadwood Avenue when he left the roadway and hit a box culvert on a creek embankment. Smith was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene. Authorities did not say if he was wearing a seat belt.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Department Public Safety said in another news release that Christopher Flaigg, a 31-year-old from Vale, died later that day after his Kia Optima crashed 3 miles southeast of Nisland in Butte County. Flaigg lost control at 7:55 p.m. while driving on Snoma Road, a gravel road. He hit a ditch, rolled several times, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. Flaigg was not wearing a seat belt.

The news releases did not say what caused the men to lose control of their vehicles. The Highway Patrol is still investigating both crashes.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0