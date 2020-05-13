Vidal announces candidacy for Ward 1 seat on Rapid City Council

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Vince Vidal has announced his candidacy for Ward 1 on the Rapid City Council. Vidal promises to bring strong leadership, integrity and decades-long background in management, finance and marketing to the table.

“We are still the fastest growing side of town. I stand for responsible growth with a strong commitment to our Ward 1 neighbors who have invested in this side of town. I will work for you and make myself available to my neighbors as I work for our city’s future concentrating on smart growth, fiscal responsibility and community safety,” he said in a news release.

Vidal spent 20 years serving in the U.S. Navy before settling down in Rapid City. He is committed to improving the city he calls home, along with his wife and two of their sons.

During Vidal’s 25 years in Rapid City, he has served on the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment for the city for the past three years. His work experience includes finance, journalism, marketing, sales and small-business. Vidal now serves as the chief steward for the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2228 where he works to solve management/labor issues. His past responsibilities include being a Navy Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor and multi-term juror and foreman in the local courts.

“My experience shows I can work with city employees and other leaders to form smart plans to enhance all our lives. Neighbors who have shared their concerns with me know we can build a better community and that responsibility falls on us,” Vidal said. “We can do this by treating everyone with dignity and respect, just two affirmations I make daily.”

