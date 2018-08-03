Playing video games might become part of a new academic course at one of South Dakota’s public universities.
Officials at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City want approval from the state Board of Regents to offer an electronic sports class this fall.
Students would receive one credit for passing it.
Four other courses in the proposed 12-credit certificate already are in place. The esports request doesn’t seek additional funds.
“Esports is an exciting athletic team activity sweeping the globe,” Mines President Jim Rankin said Friday.
The university wants “to provide an academic experience for engineers and scientists who are the future developers and innovators of these games and many other applications,” Rankin said.
Mines says they have the largest esports community in South Dakota and one of the largest in the Midwest. Starting this fall, Mines will have a school-sanctioned varsity athletic team for the game League of Legends and the esports club at the university currently has more than 100 members.
The regents plan to consider the request during their business meeting Aug. 9 at Pierre.
The request is on their consent calendar. That means the new certificate would be automatically approved unless a regent to specifically discuss it.