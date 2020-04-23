Vikings draft LSU WR Jefferson 22nd and TCU CB Gladney 31st

The 5-foot-10, 191-pound Gladney is the type of quick, fierce cornerback that coach Mike Zimmer has long coveted for his defense. Gladney led the Big 12 with 14 pass breakups last year. He's the second cornerback picked by the Vikings in the first round in three years, along with Mike Hughes (2018).

The Vikings sent the 25th selection to San Francisco and moved down six spots to No. 31 for Gladney while gaining additional picks in the fourth and fifth round from the 49ers.

They have 12 selections over the final two days of the draft, though more trading is all but certain.

The last time the Vikings made multiple picks in the first round was 2014, their first draft under Zimmer when linebacker Anthony Barr was selected No. 9 and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was taken at No. 32.

This will be a pivotal draft for Zimmer and general manager Rick Spielman, both of whom have entered the final year of their contract and yet to receive an extension. The Vikings have made the playoffs three of the last five seasons, but the 2017 team that reached the NFC championship game has so far been the pinnacle.