Vikings draft OT Ezra Cleveland, CB Cameron Dantzler

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings selected Boise State offensive tackle Ezra Cleveland with their second-round pick and chose Mississippi State cornerback Cameron Dantzler in the third round Friday night, patiently filling major needs without having to move up.

Cleveland went 58th overall and Dantzler at No. 89. The Vikings also owned the 105th pick, one of the compensatory selections at the end of the third round.

The 6-foot-6, 311-pound Cleveland posted some standout numbers at the scouting combine after three years as the starting left tackle for the Broncos.

His athleticism is one of his primary attributes, boasting the mobility to make zone blocks that are key to offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak's system. Boise State ran an offense with similar tendencies and philosophies, a transitional advantage amid the virus-caused uncertainty of when rookies will actually be able to get in-person practice time with the new team.

"I think it's a huge benefit for me to be coming from a zone type scheme and then going right back into one," Cleveland said.

His arrival in Minnesota could mean moving left tackle Riley Reiff to left guard, but college scouting director Jamaal Stephenson said the Vikings believe Cleveland is capable of moving inside, too.