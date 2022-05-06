Vince Vidal announces candidacy for House District 33 seat

Vince Vidal, a Rapid City Democrat, announced his candidacy for state House District 33, which includes portions of Pennington and Meade counties.

The two seats are currently held by Republican Reps. Phil Jensen and Taffy Howard. Vidal will automatically proceed to the November ballot. Jensen is facing challenges in the June 7 Republican primary by newcomers Curt Massie, Janette McIntyre and Dean Aurand. Howard announced her bid for U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson's seat in Congress.

Vidal serves on the Rapid City Planning Commission and is a long-time resident of Rapid City. He unsuccessfully ran for Rapid City Council twice — once in 2014 and again in 2020.

According to his campaign announcement. Vidal said he promises to bring strong leadership, integrity and his decades-long background in management, finance, and marketing, as he looks to represent his neighbors in Pierre.

“I will work for you, listen to you and bring your ideas to Pierre," Vidal said. "I believe in putting people first and it’s time to get back to fair and proper representation in South Dakota, with a focus on the issues: education, healthcare, infrastructure, a living wage. Your voice and your vote matters."

Vidal was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas. He spent 20 years serving in the U.S. Navy before settling down in Rapid City. In the 25 years since, Vidal and his wife have raised four children.

While working in Rapid City, Vince has has served on the Planning Commission and Zoning Board of Adjustment for the city since 2017. His work experience includes finance, journalism, marketing, sales and small-business. In recent years, he’s returned to government service, working as a civilian on the Air Force financial management team at Ellsworth Air Force Base, where he also serves as vice president of the local American Federation of Government Employees.

His past responsibilities include being a Navy Drug and Alcohol Program Advisor and multi-term juror and foreman in the local courts.

“I want to serve my neighbors and I believe the current legislature in Pierre does not accurately represent South Dakotans. We need more balance in our state government. I will be a kind, moderate voice within the State House,” Vidal said. “South Dakota is a wonderful place to live, full of resourceful, hard-working people from all walks of life.

"Our current legislature has repeatedly ignored the voice of average South Dakotans — choosing to focus on divisive, partisan politics, rather than common-sense legislation to better our daily lives. I will listen to the people of South Dakota and keep what matters to them at the heart of everything I do in Pierre.

"I believe that, together, we can work to build a better South Dakota: A place where everyone feels heard and accepted, and where our young people choose to stay and pursue meaningful, well-paying jobs. Vote for me, and I’ll work for you.,” Vidal said.

