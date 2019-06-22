Retired hearses, ambulances and funeral limousines are converging in Rapid City for a car show dedicated to a dying breed.
The Professional Car Society is hosting its 2019 International Meet from Monday through Friday in Rapid City. While here, members of the group will be displaying their classic emergency and funeral vehicles in downtown Rapid City from 4:30-8 p.m. Thursday. The PCS car show is in conjunction with Summer Nights and Thursdays on the Main Street Square. The cars will be on Sixth Street.
This car show is a rare opportunity for the public to see how Cadillac, Lincoln, Packard, Pontiac, Oldsmobile, Buick, Studebaker and other automobiles were skillfully transformed into hearses, ambulances, flower cars, limousines, hearse-ambulance “combinations,” and first call coaches that transported the deceased to funeral homes for preparations. The resulting “pro cars” are the creative craftsmanship of such auto body-building companies as Eureka, Flxible, Henney, Pinner, Siebert, Sayers & Scovill, Miller-Meteor, Cotner/Bevington, Armbruster/Stageway and Superior.
These vintage vehicles were born out of necessity. Until the 1970s, ambulance services often were tied to funeral homes. Hearses did double duty as ambulances. Sometimes, flower cars that led funeral processions were used as hearses, said John “Ed” Renstrom of Hot Springs, the only PCS member in western South Dakota.
“The hearse was a big car. If a guy was alive and injured, what are you going to do? Generally speaking, you start by calling the funeral home because they had a big enough car to put a stretcher in,” Renstrom said.
Since 1976, the PCS has dedicated itself to preserving, restoring and maintaining these vintage “pro cars” that include funeral, livery and ambulance-class vehicles, horse-drawn vehicles and converted station wagons and light trucks. The PCS was founded by a group of hearse, limousine, ambulance and flower car enthusiasts who saw the historic vehicles disappearing.
Few people might want to drive a used hearse, but these vehicles appeal to people who value their uniqueness and history, or whose jobs gave them an appreciation for the cars. Renstrom worked in auto body shops for years, then was an EMT in Hot Springs. Many PCS members are former paramedics, funeral directors or doctors, he said.
When a friend of Renstrom’s urged him to buy an old car, Renstrom agreed as long as his friend would help him find an old ambulance. His friend found one that had been a Department of Defense contract ambulance. Renstrom now owns two hearse-ambulance “combination” cars, two funeral limousines and an ambulance. Compared to other used cars, these types of vehicles are inexpensive and have low mileage, he said.
“To the average person, a car is just a tool. The public has all seen these cars but they never look at them. It’s not considered kosher to go examine a car at a funeral,” Renstrom said. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to get up close and see the cars. They’re all custom built cars. Some have wow factor, some don’t.”
Though the cars might conjure flashbacks of Herman Munster’s Model T hot rod/hearse hybrid, the PCS show’s organizers downplay the squeamish factor. The PCS requires hearses to be shown empty without coffins, cobwebs, skeletons or other morbid accessories that distract from craftsmanship and aesthetics of the vehicles. Some ambulances might have equipment that is correct for its era, Renstrom said.
“Our main purpose is preservation and restoration. In everything you do, it’s to build the car up. They don’t make them like that anymore,” he said.
Funeral vehicles sometimes trigger traumatic memories, but for Renstrom, his cars remind him of happy times with his grandmother, who suffered from the effects of polio but still lived to be 103.
“We used to get grandma from the nursing home and take her out for rides. She really liked that. There were big windows. She could lay down; she didn’t have to sit up,” Renstrom said.
Renstrom and about 70 other PCS members from the United States, Canada and Switzerland will be in Rapid City and touring the Black Hills during the International Meet. It wraps up Friday with a banquet and Light and Sound Show to showcase the ambulances’ beacons and sirens. The public is welcome to the Light and Sound Show, which will be in the parking lot near the convention center at Best Western Ramkota. The Light and Sound Show will start after the banquet, about 9:30 p.m., Renstrom said.
For more information about the Professional Car Society, go to theprofessionalcarsociety.org.