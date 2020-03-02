Violinist earns spot in international competition

Maya Buchanan, 19, has earned a coveted spot in a competition hailed as the Olympics of the violin.
Buchanan, who was born and raised in Rapid City, is one of 44 virtuosic young violinists selected for the 2020 Yehudi Menuhin International Violin Competition. Buchanan was chosen from a pool of 321 international applicants to participate in the biennial event, which is the world’s leading international violin competition for players younger than 22.
“The Menuhin Competition is synonymous worldwide with excellence in music making,” Buchanan said. “I am thrilled to have been accepted and know that I will be the better just from taking part.”
This year’s competitors represent 18 nationalities in 16 countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia, and 13 states within the United States. The 11-day festival will be held in May in Richmond, Va., where Buchanan and the other violinists will be immersed in classes, panel discussions, workshops, concerts and activities. Half the competitors will be in the Juniors division (ages 15 and younger) and 22 in the Seniors (ages 21 and younger).
Although Buchanan and the other young violinists will be competing for prizes and awards, simply winning a spot at the competition is an achievement, she said.
“I’ve been so intimidated. It’s such a big competition and so many amazing people do it. I thought this year I should go ahead and (apply),” Buchanan said.
The extensive application process included making recordings of herself playing. “It’s so terrifying. You’re trying to play perfectly. … It’s hard to play your best because there’s not an audience to inspire you,” she said.
A pre-selection jury spent hundreds of hours considering each application individually before choosing the 44 competitors, according to Gordon Back, artistic director of the Menuhin Competition and chair of the pre-selection jury.
“The applicants are so accomplished at such a young age that it becomes more challenging every year to select the 44 competitors,” Beck said. “(They) play at an exceptional level both musically and technically. … Each of the competitors who was selected brought some exceptional quality that distinguished them in a field of outstanding applicants.”
“I got in, which was very exciting and surprising,” Buchanan said. “Once you get in, you get so much exposure even if you don’t get past one of the first couple of rounds. You get to have master classes with teachers and judges. There are performances by faculty. It seems like a great community.”
Buchanan is the daughter of Dr. Prema Abraham and Dr. James Buchanan, and the granddaughter of Toni Buchanan, all of Rapid City. Her journey to the Menuhin Competition has been 15 years in the making.
Buchanan began playing the violin at age 4. “I really want to give a lot of credit to the Black Hills Suzuki School where I started,” she said. “I really would not be where I am without all my teachers from there and the group classes we had. I think of those memories so fondly.”
She grew up on a ranch where she was homeschooled. When Buchanan was in third grade, her parents began flying Buchanan and her siblings to Texas once a month so they could attend the Suzuki Music Institute in Dallas.
“It was fun,” Buchanan said. “All of us would pack up and go to Texas for a week.”
Buchanan is the only one who continued seriously with music; her mother urged her to stick with the violin at least through high school. After five years of training in Texas, she enrolled in a pre-college program, The Academy at the Music Institute of Chicago. It is considered a gold-standard nationally recognized training center for highly gifted pre-college pianists and string players.
There, she started formal training with chamber music and orchestra, and she’s developed a passion for chamber music.
“I think the main thing that really draws me to music in the collaboration,” Buchanan said. “When I got to the academy in Chicago and started playing chamber music and playing orchestra music and having the more collaborative side of music, that’s when I started really loving it and saying I want to stick with it. I enjoy the collaboration and creation of music with your friends.”
Her talent as a musician has earned her several opportunities to perform around the United States and the world, including Iceland, China and as a participant in the Kronberg Academy in Germany.
Buchanan is currently a sophomore at Curtis Institute of Music, a private conservatory in Philadelphia. After graduating, she might consider auditioning for an orchestra or forming a chamber group. But first, she’s excited to reunite with violinist friends she's met in her travels who will also be at the Menuhin Competition.
“I’m really looking forward to it. A bunch of my friends are going to be there. So many people are going and supporting each other. It’s fun,” Buchanan said.