Violinist earns spot in international competition

The extensive application process included making recordings of herself playing. “It’s so terrifying. You’re trying to play perfectly. … It’s hard to play your best because there’s not an audience to inspire you,” she said.

A pre-selection jury spent hundreds of hours considering each application individually before choosing the 44 competitors, according to Gordon Back, artistic director of the Menuhin Competition and chair of the pre-selection jury.

“The applicants are so accomplished at such a young age that it becomes more challenging every year to select the 44 competitors,” Beck said. “(They) play at an exceptional level both musically and technically. … Each of the competitors who was selected brought some exceptional quality that distinguished them in a field of outstanding applicants.”

“I got in, which was very exciting and surprising,” Buchanan said. “Once you get in, you get so much exposure even if you don’t get past one of the first couple of rounds. You get to have master classes with teachers and judges. There are performances by faculty. It seems like a great community.”

Buchanan is the daughter of Dr. Prema Abraham and Dr. James Buchanan, and the granddaughter of Toni Buchanan, all of Rapid City. Her journey to the Menuhin Competition has been 15 years in the making.